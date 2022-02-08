New Shake Shack opening on Haynes Bridge Road

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Beloved burger chain Shake Shack is opening its new Alpharetta location next week.
The joint is located at 1170 Haynes Bridge Road, and will open Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. The location will offer a drive-up window for customers who order through Shake Shack’s mobile app. The Alpharetta location will be the fifth Shake Shack in the Atlanta area.
“We’re excited to open our doors in Alpharetta, a community we’ve had our eyes on for many years,” said Andrew McCaughan, Shake Shack’s chief development officer.
The company will donate a dollar for every burger sold on opening day to Dream Weavers, a local organization that aims to help children in foster care.
In addition to the regular burgers, fries, shakes and even beer and wine, the Alpharetta location will feature some of the company’s limited-time items when it first opens, including buffalo chicken and the “Wake n’ Shake,” made with coffee.
— Jake Drukman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.