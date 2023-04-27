New Roswell website expands list of events

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell launched Roswell365, a community calendar resource for all events and activities across Roswell on April 19.
Similar to the city’s official website, Roswell365 will feature events hosted by the city and also include events from local non-profits, businesses, civic groups and anyone organizing a community event in Roswell.
The free website allows residents to search events with keywords and categories. Days after launch, the calendar is populated with events like a concert series, a soap-making class and an “open streets” day.
“This is a wonderful tool that highlights all the activities occurring in our vibrant City,” Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson said. “Everyone wins — the community knows what’s happening in our city, and organizations have a place to call home for listing their events.”
Residents can access the community calendar at Roswell365.com and register a free account to add and edit calendar items.