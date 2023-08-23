New officers take reins at American Legion Post

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta American Legion Post 201 welcomed its new leaders on July 18 as the 75-year-old veterans organization held its annual banquet to install newly elected officers.
Taking the helm as commander is the former Post Adjutant Tom Billings. Billings, who served 32 years in the U.S. Navy, 12 years enlisted service and 20 years commissioned service in the Naval Reserve, retiring as a chief warrant officer 4. Billings resides in Milton and will lead the organization of more than 700 members who wore the uniform of the U.S. Armed Forces. Auxiliary Unit 201 saw its new president, Linda Stancil-Redner of Dahlonega, who took the oath of office at the event. She has been a member of the auxiliary for around three years.
Heading up Squadron 201 of the Sons of the American Legion for another term is Derek Garmon of Woodstock, who has been entrusted to lead his group for 17 years.
Post 201 was founded shortly after World War II and has been serving the needs of area veterans, their families, and the community for three-quarters of a century.