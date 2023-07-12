 Skip to main content
New Alpharetta Chipotle opens tomorrow with 'Chipotlane' drive-thru

A new Chipotle location is set to open in Alpharetta July 13, according to a release from the burrito restaurant.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to open a new Alpharetta location July 13, the company announced.

The burrito restaurant will be located at 3900 Brookside Parkway and open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The location will also have a drive-thru pickup lane where patrons can pick up orders without leaving their vehicles. It will be the first Alpharetta Chipotle location with this feature, which the company has dubbed a “Chipotlane.”

More information and online ordering can be found at chipotle.com.

— Carl Appen