NBA star Joe Barry Carroll explores life through art

ROSWELL, Ga. — Retired NBA All Star Joe Barry Carroll knows events like his Feb. 23 artist talk at Mimosa Hall are set up as lectures, but he hopes his art spurs conversations that run both ways.
The athlete-turned-artist sat down with a small crowd as part of an exhibit of his art in the historic home. The exhibit, “My View from Seven Feet,” will be on display until March 28 for appointment viewings and public events.
At the talk, Carroll reflected on his childhood and 10-year career in the NBA through a series of paintings displayed around Mimosa Hall. He began painting eight years ago as an attempt to have a “deeper understanding of what artists do.”
Carroll said he has always been interested in art. When he traveled as a professional athlete, Carroll scheduled time to go to galleries and museums. As he started painting, though, Carroll was drawn to what he created.
Now, the self-taught artists has more than 100 paintings and four published books. When not painting, Carroll is a wealth adviser to professional athletes, author, publisher and philanthropist.
The art itself is vibrant, often composed of red and orange hues. The paintings depict Carroll, his family and community, as well as more abstract concepts. Each piece is paired with a story written by Carroll.
Carroll approaches his art through “words and images.” As a storyteller, he said the stories sometimes relate to his thoughts while he painted a piece and sometimes are simply what he wants to say.
“It’s never intended to instruct someone on what a painting is, its just there as a conversational piece,” Carroll said.
Conversation is key to Carroll’s art. He said he wants the art to encourage a “mutual exchange” between him and the people who view it.
“I spend a lot of time thinking about our shared humanity,” Carroll said. “I don’t think we’re just talking about Joe here; we’re talking about experiences I had that can relate to your life as well.”
Carroll knows his name is on the situations, but he said everyone deals with what he discusses.
Those situations include his childhood in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with a painting called “Wagon,” which depicts himself as a child with a bright red wagon.
Carroll recalled the words his mom said to him that day, after he got in trouble for misbehaving.
“My responsibility is to prepare you for most of what the world is about to hand you,” his mother said. “None of that preparation includes allowing you to take shortcuts and be slick.”
Carroll said the words stuck with him.
Another painting depicts a time while playing professional basketball, when he traveled to meet with Palestinian and Israeli children and “bring them together under basketball.”
While Carroll said he knew the sport alone would not solve deeply embedded historical issues, “for a moment we all gathered together” for a traditional meal.
“This is about our shared humanity,” Carroll said.
Carroll carried the concept of shared humanity beyond the canvas. The proceeds from his books and artist speaking fees all go to nonprofits like the ACLU and the Georgia Innocence Project, dedicated to exonerating innocent people in prison.
“It adds a fun element to it, that I’m doing good work and perhaps helping people,” Carroll said.
Carroll joined the calendar for Roswell Roots, the city’s monthlong celebration of Black History Month after his friend Mike Harris told him about the event.
Harris was previously the president of the Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the hall and promoting its use. The organization invited Carroll to be the first artist on display in the historic home.
“I’m glad they invited me, but I honestly may have invited myself and they just said yes,” Carroll said with a chuckle.
Carroll said it’s good to “get out and see people” because he works from home, and he was glad to do it for Roswell Roots.
“When you read what each person is doing, poetry or music or performance, it’s all such a rich experience,” Carroll said.