'My body, my choice'; Alpharetta protestors decry abortion restrictions

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Cries of “my body, my choice” filled the streets of Alpharetta July 2 as dozens of abortion-rights protesters marched through one of the city’s main corridors to City Hall.
The protesters decried the Supreme Court’s June 24 overturning of the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. The group marched about 1.18 miles — 75,000 inches — a representation of the 75,000 people protesters say will be forced to give birth or receive unsafe abortions over the next year.
Protesters began their march at Avalon, moving down Old Milton Parkway to Haynes Bridge Road, ending with a gathering at the pavilion outside City Hall. The group primarily consisted of high school and college students, though other age groups were also represented. Groups such as Gen-Z For Change, Young Democrats of Georgia and Voters of Tomorrow joined for the event.
Protesters spoke out on the issue’s importance outside City Hall, calling for all levels of government to take action to defend abortion rights and for people of all ages to demand more action from their elected officials.
“If it was about life, we would have fixed various problems in this country,” said Komal Nambiar, a protester and member of Gen-Z For Change. “Gun reform, the foster care system… 2.5 million children are homeless in this country a year. ‘My body, my choice’ means that the government should have no say in what we can and can’t do with our bodies. We need the right to make these decisions for ourselves privately. This isn’t about life, it’s about control.”
Nambiar also highlighted that the Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion has called the permanence of other rights into question. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas noted in a written opinion that the court should “reconsider” the cases that legalized same-sex marriage and guaranteed legal access to contraception nationwide.
Nambiar called for voters to oust Gov. Brian Kemp from office in the upcoming election, citing the 2019 “heartbeat bill” Kemp backed that would have outlawed abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy.
A federal judge blocked the heartbeat bill in 2020, stating that it violated rights set forth in Roe v. Wade. With Roe overturned, abortion-rights groups fear a similar law would now be able to go into effect.
“We need to secure our state before it becomes too late,” Nambiar said. “Vote in the election Nov. 8, get Gov. Kemp out of office… Get out there and fight for what’s right. Fight for your sister, your mother and yourself, because if we don’t stand up for ourselves, no one else will.”