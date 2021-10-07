Music festival set to return to downtown Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Wire & Wood music festival will return to Alpharetta next weekend for its eighth year. The free concert series is set to take place October 8 and 9 from 5 to 11 p.m.
Musicians will perform a variety of music on six stages, spread across downtown Alpharetta.
Headliners Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and Ruthie Foster will perform on Friday and Saturday nights, respectively. Additional acts are set to include Southern Avenue, Elizabeth Cook, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, SUSTO (Acoustic Duo), Michelle Malone, AJ Ghent, Certainly So, Blair Crimmins and the Hookers, Steve Poltz, Cat Ridgeway, Matthew Mayes & John Meyer of Jupiter Coyote, J. Scott Thompson (Trio), Emily Hackett, Lyn Avenue, Across the Wide (Acoustic Duo), Telegram, Alex Guthrie, Michael Magno, Hope Cassity, Aspen Anonda, Rusted Soul, Smith & Calvert, Leah Belle Faser, Sailing to Denver, Wade Sapp, Hunter Blalock, Surrender Hill, Chelsea Shag, ROSEY and Wendlo.
To see the performance schedule and read more about the event, go to wireandwoodalpharetta.com/schedule.
