Mulham Shbeib, Roswell City Council candidate

Appen Media: Can you please tell us a little about yourself and what that brings to the voters?

Mulham Shbeib: I’ve lived in Roswell for 10 years, my wife and I. I’m the CFO of a chicken company. We’re the 15th largest chicken company in America. We employ over 1,000 people in Georgia. Our budget is actually bigger than the entire City of Roswell’s budget. As CFO I feel very comfortable understanding finances, accounting, transparency, ethics and so forth. During our 10 years in Roswell, I tried to be very active in the community. I’ve coached my daughters in basketball through park and recs. I’ve coached them in softball through park and recs. I’ve sat on two school boards here in the Alpharetta-Roswell area. And, in my house, we’ve got four daughters and my dad. So, in my house I have from the ages of 7 to 85 years old or so. I’m invested in the city based on everyone that I have living with us at home.

Appen Media: A big topic in Roswell right now is the rising cost of living and the lack of affordable housing. The mayor and City Council have made it clear they do not want to see any more construction of new apartments in Roseville unless they are part of a mixed-use development. What role should local government have in promoting or restricting affordable housing which may include multifamily housing?

Mulham Shbeib: One of the reasons that I decided to run for City Council is — as I mentioned, I have four daughters here. I’d love to be part of the decision-making process as the girls get older. They say, “Dad, Roswell is a really good place to be. We don’t want to have to live anywhere else.” As these kids graduate from college and start their professional careers, you need to have opportunities for young professionals to live in the city. So, just having a balanced approach of understanding the history of Roswell, the charm of Roswell, the culture of Roswell, but at the same time, allowing young professionals an opportunity to be here as well.

I think there’s a lot of value in mixed-use facilities. I’ve seen it done in Alpharetta. A mixed-use thing is a good thing. I just think it gives people an opportunity to feel that they’re part of the neighborhood. They’re part of the city and so forth and just giving younger folks an opportunity to feel like this is their home as well.

Appen Media: Do you have any other ideas for how Roswell will can address affordable housing?

Mulham Shbeib: Roswell is a very interesting city because land-wise, we’re about 45 square miles in size and about 100,000 people or so. One of the ways that you can help address these issues is sometimes you can provide tax incentives to builders. The builder doesn’t feel they’re losing money because they’ve been incentivized from the government to build here.

Appen Media: Roswell is a very diverse community. But, in April, a number of Roswell residents pointed to possible racial bias in the City Council’s new apartment ban and asked about the status of the racial impact assessment, an idea that was tossed around in 2020. The assessment would be part of the city’s comprehensive plan and include a full-scale examination process that focuses on staving off racial inequalities, particularly when it comes to zoning and land use regulations. Would you support the city completing the racial impact assessment?

Mulham Shbeib: I’d love to know the cost associated with that. I think that’s a fair question to ask. If you started it, and you put in the money, and it doesn’t have a huge material impact financially on the taxpayers, I definitely think it should be completed.

Appen Media: Explain your ideal relationship between a city government and its local businesses.

Mulham Shbeib: I think you want to have a really strong relationship. Part of what makes a city healthy is having a good combination of businesses. Businesses are a fabric of our community, of our city. One of the ways to make a city successful is if its businesses are successful. So, obviously, just having a good working relationship where you could understand some of the challenges the businesses are having, some of the opportunities. I feel like it’s a partnership, and if you have a city with just all residents and no strong businesses, that wouldn’t be a good thing short term or long term.

Appen Media: The East Roswell Economic Action Committee presented its final report in 2020. It includes recommendations on how to better promote economic development in this area. How would you decide where to begin tackling the recommended improvements and how to fund them along with having other additional and new priorities?

Mulham Shbeib: Economic development is a big thing that I would really be focused on. About 35 percent of the city lives in East Roswell population-wise, 65 percent is in West Roswell. As a City Council member, the majority of the challenges facing the city from an economic development side is definitely East Roswell. About two years ago, I was appointed by the governor to the Georgia Department of Economic Development. My strongest suit as a candidate is economic development. Through the Georgia Department of Economic Development, I’ve made a lot contacts, learned a lot, built a lot of good relationships. I’ve learned, just through the last 10 years, it’s really not about politics, it’s about your policies.

There used to be Studio Movie Grill. It was in East Roswell. It was the anchor tenant of an almost 10-acre property. That left and went about 5 miles north to Alpharetta. Having strong policies in place would have kept Studio Movie Grill here. That’s something that I’m going to advocate for. That’s something that I’m passionate about. That’s something that I’m going to definitely champion — is just developing East Roswell.

One thing I’m really focused on and hopeful for is — as my daughters get older, they want to be in Roswell, they want to be part of this community. If you develop a whole city the right way, this would be a great opportunity for my kids to stay here. We’re not a broken city by any means. There’s a lot of good in this city. But, just because there’s a lot of good doesn’t mean there’s a lot of opportunity.

Appen Media: You mentioned Studio Movie Grill. What other types of businesses would you like to see in East Roswell?

Mulham Shbeib: I’d like to see more on the riverside, for example. There’s so much opportunity there. We have beautiful parks — so many opportunities from a trail perspective, biking. Just having a good combination of making that part of town a place to live, to work, to play, to retire and so forth. Mixed-use could be a really good example of that, like these really nice neighborhoods. Within that, like what they’ve done in parts of downtown Alpharetta, like near City Hall, those little pockets — I’d love to see something like that created in East Roswell and in all parts of Roswell. The stronger you make our city, the better it is for generations to come.

Appen Media: What role do you see transparency playing in how the city council operates?

Mulham Shbeib: I think transparency is huge. I believe I’m the only candidate, from a transparency perspective — I’m not accepting more than $200 from anyone. But, at the same time, I’m publishing the financials associated with my campaign because I know how important transparency is, especially in the role of government. We’re not a publicly traded company. We’re not a private company. We’re the government, and our money basically comes from the taxpayers. If your source of income is from the taxpayers, you need to be transparent.

Appen Media: The Roswell City Council often talks about what the City of Alpharetta does right and what can be done in Roswell to duplicate that. Is this the right approach? Or what can Roswell do differently using its own unique resources and characteristics to be successful?

Mulham Shbeib: I’ve only lived in Roswell for 10 years but talking to a lot of friends and going through this process, folks who have lived here for 20 or more years have told me that they feel in the last 10 years, 20 years or so that Roswell has been left behind other neighboring cities. There’s some truth to that. But, we have something special that nobody else does. We have 27 parks here in Roswell. We have over 900 acres of parks. We have the charm of downtown Roswell as well.

I think we have a lot of value in our city. But, we just need to find the right balance where we maintain the charm of Roswell, everything that’s made it special, for the history, for 150 years or so, the things that make Roswell special, we need to definitely focus on. But, the areas that are maybe being left behind, we need to address those issues and address them responsibly and tackle them one by one.

Appen Media: Longtime Roswell residents take a lot of pride in being here for so long and growing up here. Do you think that they have an advantage to that? How is being a longtime Roswell resident an advantage when running for City Council?

Mulham Shbeib: I’ve met some residents as I go through this process who have lived here for 50 years, who have a lot of value to share. In a way they’re almost like the elders of the community. You definitely want to respect what they have to say. You definitely want to hear their thoughts. You want to find issues that are important to them and respectfully listen.

Somebody a lot smarter than me said, “Mulham, you’ve got two ears and one mouth, so you always want to listen twice as much as you talk.” One thing that kind of helps me as I go through this process — I’ve never run for any position. This is all green to me. One of the things I feel that is a good quality or characteristic for me — I know a lot about the city but at the same time, I have a lot to learn. So, if I’m fortunate and blessed to have the opportunity to be part of City Council, I think that’s an advantage, where I’m not just set in my own ways.

I’m definitely looking to listen, looking to learn. That’s one of the things I’ve tried to do as a candidate, whether you’re knocking on doors, posting coffee meet and greets, doing phone calls, going to community events. When you go to these events, you see the perspective from everyone.

Appen Media: If you had to give one last pitch, why should Roswell residents vote for you? Tell us a little bit about your priorities.

Mulham Shbeib: My passion is really strong for the city. I’ve invested in the city quite a bit. I work about 50 miles from here. My wife and I chose for me to drive 45 miles to work because I know how great of a city Roswell is. Also, in my house, I’ve got my four daughters. I’ve got my dad as well. I have a 7-year-old, a 12-year-old, a 15-year-old, an 18-year-old, my wife and I, and my dad. Hearing the perspective of Roswell from my own home gives me a good perspective of the city as well.

What also makes me a different candidate is I’m not taking any money. Like I said, I’m not accepting more than $200. At the same time, I’ve committed to donating all that back to the City of Roswell. I know as a councilmember you’re not doing this for the money. They make about $18,000 a year. Regardless, I’ve already committed to donating back to the city, whether park and recs, police programs fire and so forth. So, I’m not taking money as a candidate, and I’m not keeping any money.

I’d be as transparent as possible and just using my business experience, just being a CFO and a CPA of a fairly large company. Being appointed by the governor to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, having that be a big area I’m really interested in. I add a lot of value to the city.

One of the things I think that I enjoy about myself honestly is whether you’re a multimillionaire or making $10 an hour, I will treat you exactly the same. I don’t distinguish at all. I treat everybody the right way. I mean I’ve really tried to be kind to everyone that I meet and try to treat people with respect.

Appen Media: What’s the best way for residents to learn more about you and your platform?

Mulham Shbeib: I would say the best way is just through social media initially — yes2roswell.com is the website. Also, facebook.com/yes2roswell. My phone number is on there.