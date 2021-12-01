Morthland wins runoff election for Roswell Post 5 City Council seat

ROSWELL, Ga. — Will Morthland won the runoff election for the Roswell Post 5 City Council seat Nov. 30 and will be sworn in along with a new mayor and two other City Council members come January.
Morthland, who moved to Roswell over six years ago, secured 62.91% of the vote in Tuesday’s runoff, while his opponent, Michael Dal Cerro, received 37.09% of the vote, according to the unofficial results from Fulton County.
He will succeed Matthew Tyser, who did not run for a second term. In August, Tyser announced he intends to run as a Republican for the Georgia House of Representatives in District 48, challenging Democrat Mary Robichaux.
This will be Morthland’s first time in public office. He is a mortgage loan originator and small-business partner for MortgageRight, which is based in Birmingham, Alabama. Morthland also previously worked as a bank examiner for the Alabama State Banking Department and later as a bank auditor for a national bank and a community banker.
Morthland has said he is interested in transparency and fiscal responsibility for Roswell city services. He first became active in the community serving as a volunteer coach with his wife of 14 years, Jennifer Morthland, for his children’s athletic teams and as a Cub Scout leader for the district.
Morthland said in a Dec. 1 Facebook post he is grateful to call Roswell home and humbled to serve the community.
“My family and I are beyond thankful to the many friends, family, neighbors and fellow residents who made yesterday’s result possible – thank you!” Morthland stated. “While our campaign is over, I look forward to the work ahead and representing your voice for your Roswell.”
In the Nov. 2 general election, neither Morthland, Dal Cerro nor a third challenger, Yalonda Freeman, were able to secure a majority of the vote, triggering the runoff. In that election, Morthland received 37.81% of the vote, Dal Cerro received 38.16% and Freeman received 24.03%.
Roswell residents also voted in the Nov. 2 election to remove Mayor Lori Henry and incumbents Matt Judy and Marie Willsey from the City Council. They were defeated by Mayor-elect Kurt Wilson, Post 4 Councilman-elect Peter Vanstrom and Post 6 Councilwoman-elect Lee Hills.
Following the election on Nov. 2, Morthland told the Herald he wants to see Roswell grow and thrive and that he looked forward to working with everybody. In the past, Roswell has been known for the division and lack of consensus on the City Council.
“This was about Roswell taking a big step forward and it did,” Morthland said. “I’m thrilled for Lee. I’m thrilled for Peter. And the mayoral election was good for Kurt. Everybody’s coming together. Everybody’s going to work together. Everybody’s going to be on the same page. I’m an accessory to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.