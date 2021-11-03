Mitchell holds seat, parks bond passes and 2 new members join Alpharetta City Council

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of a $29.5 million bond that will pay to refurbish more than half a dozen parks and further develop the city’s Alpha Loop linear park.
The measure passed by a 3-1 margin, garnering 5,013 of the 6,690 votes cast.
The bond had a rough time making it to the ballot, passing the City Council by a narrow 4-3 vote. Opponents said the measure would commit tax dollars to parks with no guarantee the city will receive funding through the countywide transportation sales tax, which was also passed by voters on Tuesday. The city expects to receive an estimated $61 million through the tax over the next five years.
The lion’s share of the parks bond money — $11 million — is targeted for Wills Park. Plans are to renovate the Wills Park Equestrian Center and upgrade amenities, like the disc golf course and playgrounds, and create a family gathering spot near the pool facility. The Wills Park Equestrian Foundation has pledged $5 million of its own money to match the city’s commitment for that facility.
Elsewhere in Alpharetta, Donald Mitchell held onto his Post 1 City Council seat by outpacing challenger Donna Shaw Murphy by 12 percentage points. The race put Mitchell on guard in his bid for a third full term after Mayor Jim Gilvin and two former Alpharetta mayors publicly endorsed Murphy.
Mitchell said he was taken off guard by the ferocity of the campaign against him.
“I was running against three mayors, two city councilmen and a state representative,” he said. “I tried to run a clean campaign, and I’m grateful Alpharetta voters saw through the lies.”
In a three-way race for the Post 2 seat, Brian Will outdistanced rivals Michael Crupi and Abu Jalloh. Will garnered 48 percent of the vote to Crupi’s 34 percent and Jalloh’s 18 percent.
Former City Councilman Doug DeRito returns to public life after defeating his two opponents for the Post 3 seat. DeRito, who received 46 percent of the vote, served on the council from 2001 to 2011.
He defeated challengers Daniel McAlonan, with 34 percent, and Trey McConnell, who garnered 19 percent of the votes.
