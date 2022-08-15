Miss Mary's Ice Cream Crankin' returns Aug. 28

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Drake House’s 18th annual Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’ will take place Sunday, Aug. 28, with all proceeds going toward its mission to end homelessness in the community.
The all-you-can-eat ice cream event will be from 2-4 p.m. at First Baptist Roswell at 710 Mimosa Blvd.
While the COVID-19 pandemic converted the pedestrian-friendly event into a drive-thru format the past two years, Kimberly Jackson, development director at the Drake House, said this year’s event will be back to normal.
“We are back in person for the entire event and very much looking forward to seeing everyone again after a two-year hiatus,” Jackson said.
The nonprofit hopes to raise $50,000 this year to help provide supportive housing and education programs for homeless women and children in the community.
Corporate, civic, faith and family teams, or “crankers,” will make homemade ice cream and compete for top awards by local judges. More than 100 flavors will be available for visitors to sample.
Categories include Best Vanilla, Best Chocolate, Best Fruit and Best Other Flavor. Youngsters will also be able to enjoy children’s activities such as face painting and a bounce house. If that’s not enough, they’ll have a chance to compete in the ice cream eating and stacking contests.
Winners from previous years include Red Beard’s Ice Cream, the National Charity League Gardenia Chapter and Roswell Lion’s Club.
Jackson said she encourages all to participate.
“We would love to invite local churches, businesses and organizations to participate by becoming ‘crankers’ for the day and provide homemade ice cream for attendees to sample while also helping a great cause,” Jackson said.
Named after Mary Drake, a Roswell native and founder of North Fulton Community Charities who advocated for those in need, Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’ was established in 2005.
Single tickets are $7. A family ticket of four is $20.
To purchase tickets, visit thedrakehouse.org, or for more information, email info@thedrakehouse.org.