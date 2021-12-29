Mexican Consulate receives key to the city in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Mexican Consulate in Atlanta has been honored for its role in helping the City of Roswell host one of the most realistic, traditional Dia de los Muertos events in the region.

The consulate handles economic and political affairs as well as matters pertaining to Mexican citizens in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

Two months after hosting its second annual Dia de los Muertos Festival on the grounds of City Hall, Mayor Lori Henry invited Consul General of Mexico Javier Diaz de Leon, who heads up the country’s diplomatic mission, to the Dec. 13 City Council meeting to hand him a key to the city.

“This is how we build relationships in the City of Roswell…,” Henry said. “So, thank you so much for being a part of our community. We truly cherish it, and please keep the key to the city. You are always welcome here.”

The festival on Oct. 30 featured a costume contest, margarita tasting, traditional Mexican entertainment, food trucks, face painting and a showing of Disney’s “Coco.” Roswell Special Events Manager Chris Ward said nearly 3,000 people attended the event, which has been growing since it was started in 2019.

“The first year we did it, it was kind of a test, and of course, we had COVID, and then this past year we really started working closely with the [Mexican] Consulate in Atlanta and some other folks and really tried to dig into the cultural aspect of what it meant,” Ward said. “We went even further with the altar and just a lot of the breads that are served.”

Jeff Leatherman, director of Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs, said it was a pleasure for his department to celebrate its relationship with residents who are from Mexico or of Mexican origin.

“Our Dia de los Muertos celebration is truly a cultural celebration that is meant to honor the legacy and history of the people in our community but also throughout the region,” Leatherman said.

Diaz de Leon said he was overwhelmed by how Roswell had embraced the tradition.

“The people from Roswell and their embracing of the people from my country of Latin or Hispanic origin here in this beautiful city is a shining light,” Diaz de Leon said. “… There are many Dia de los Muertos events going on all over the place, but there are not many that take so much care into respecting the tradition and making sure that it is done right, and Roswell is one of those. We can’t thank you enough.”

Dia de los Muertos is a very serious tradition in Mexico, Diaz de Leon said. It comes from pre-Hispanic cultures. It is not just a party or a celebration that takes place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, but it is a way for people to homage loved ones who have passed away.

He also said he was glad to see that people showed up in droves to the event despite the cold, rainy weather.

“I think that if it wasn’t for the strength of the Mexican community and the tremendous appeal that the Mexican culture has, an event like this with that kind of weather probably wouldn’t have had the success it had,” Diaz de Leon said. “The other thing that we love about these sorts of events is that many people who are not Mexican in Roswell showed up in droves too. … Of course, we’re a little biased, but we think it’s just wonderful.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 16% of the population in Roswell is Hispanic. It is also the fastest-growing population in the state and in cities like Roswell. Of the entire Hispanic population in Georgia, Diaz de Leon said about half is Mexican.

“They are highly entrepreneurial people,” Diaz de Leon said. “A lot of the small businesses particularly in construction and restaurants are owned by people who are born Mexican or of Mexican origin. So, their contributions to local cities in terms of being workers but also being small business owners is significant. The approach that we see of a city like Roswell that embraces diversity we think is the right way to go.”

The Mexican Consulate in Atlanta is at 1700 Chantilly Dr. NE. In addition to handling diplomatic affairs, the consulate offers scholarships, enrichment programs and health services, including COVID-19 vaccination clinics, that serve the Hispanic community.

For updates about future events or more information, visit “Consulado General de Mexico en Atlanta” on Facebook or consulmex.sre.gob.mx.