Traditionally the largest Memorial Day service in the state, Roswell has scheduled a virtual celebration streaming live on YouTube. The Roswell Rotary Club produced a video for the occasion comprising the “best of the best” moments from past ceremonies set to air on that Monday at 11 a.m.
“For 22 consecutive years thousands of people from Roswell and around the state have joined the Rotary Club of Roswell and the City of Roswell to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our country,” Rotary Club President Lynne Lindsay said.
The event is held annually on the green at Roswell City Hall, but as in 2020, the city has canceled the in-person event for this year.
To commemorate the event, Army veteran Capt. Donna Rowe will be featured speaker. Rowe served as head nurse in the emergency room/triage area of 3rd Field Hospital, Saigon. It was there that she took on the task of saving a barely alive Vietnamese baby girl from her dead mother’s arms. In 2016, Rowe was honored as the first female inducted into the Georgia Military Veteran’s Hall of Fame. To access the stream, visit www.youtu.be/LJzUnHh5IGU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.