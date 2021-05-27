Members of the Alpharetta Rotary Club are resuming their annual service virtually with a live stream from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Retired Marine Lt. Col. Jeffrey Davis will serve as the keynote speaker for the event which will include interviews with two Gold Star families who will tell their stories and discuss what the special day means to them.
“On Memorial Day we honor those who sacrificed for our country,” co-chair of the event William Perkins said. “We salute the fallen and remember their lives. It is because of them that we have the freedoms we cherish.”
The celebration will also feature a performance of “Taps” by Curtis Malcom.
To view the live stream, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4DkvDbskyU.
