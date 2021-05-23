Mayor of Roswell Lori Henry to run for reelection

ROSWELL, GA - Mayor of Roswell Lori Henry will run for reelection to the city’s highest office.

Henry first served Roswell as an elected official in 2001, taking a seat on the City Council. She served two consecutive terms before running an unsuccessful bid for Mayor in 2009. When Kent Igleheart resigned from the City Council in 2017, Henry won a special election to fill his seat. That same year, a judge ruled that Mayor Jere Wood had violated his term limits. Wood then announced he would not seek reelection. Henry ran for the seat and eventually won in a runoff election against pastor Lee Jenkins. She took office in January 2018, becoming the city’s first woman elected as the Mayor of Roswell.

Roswell’s General Election Date is November 2, 2021. Also up for reelection to the City Council in 2021 are Matthew Tyser, Marie Wilsey and Matt Judy.