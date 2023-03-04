Master Gardeners set annual Garden Faire

NORTH FULTON COUNTY — The North Fulton Master Gardeners will partner with Alpharetta for the 22nd annual Garden Faire on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Grove at Wills Park.
Rain or shine, the event will feature a plant sale with thousands of Master Gardener-grown plants, a “vintage fleatique” market, a garden item vendor market, a children’s corner with activities and an “ask a Master Gardener” booth.
The proceeds from the Garden Faire will support community gardening education in North Fulton, scholarships for horticulture students and local demonstration gardens maintained by the Master Gardeners.
North Fulton Master Gardeners, Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to educating the public on horticulture and ecology. The organization will begin its 2023 gardening lecture series in early March.