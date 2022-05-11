MARTA expands ride-share service to Alpharetta

It's here, and we want to help.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta residents will soon have another alternative to Uber and Lyft, at least in certain areas.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is expanding its MARTA Reach on-demand ride-share service to a zone of Alpharetta that includes Avalon, the downtown district and the Georgia State University Alpharetta campus. Beginning May 30, the service will provide connection to MARTA bus routes 85, 140, 141 and 142.

Rides will cost $2.50, the same as a regular MARTA fare. MARTA Reach runs from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays. Because it is a ride-sharing service, other passengers may be picked up and dropped off during a trip.

“This is the first expansion of MARTA’s service in Alpharetta in many years, and we are excited to see them introducing this solution,” Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said. “Last mile connectivity, the gap between where a bus or rail line ends and a rider’s actual destination, has long been a challenge that has limited public transit’s usefulness to our residents and those who work in Alpharetta. This on-demand shuttle service may be the solution to that problem.”

The MARTA Reach program debuted March 1 as a six-month pilot program to test how on-demand shuttles can improve MARTA’s service. It initially launched in west Atlanta, Belvedere and the Gillem Logistics Center.

Interested customers can download the MARTA Reach app for their smartphone. The app will guide riders to designated pick-up and drop-off stops. Customers can also request additional stop locations in the app if there is not a designated stop where they would like.

Riders without a smartphone can call MARTA customer service at 404-848-5000 to request a ride. All MARTA Reach vehicles are wheelchair and stroller accessible.

— Jake Drukman