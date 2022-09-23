Man sentenced to 15 years for fatal police chase in Roswell

ATLANTA — Carlos Sierra-Gonzalez was 19 years old in September 2021, when he was chased by police who spotted him laying drag at Holcomb Bridge Road and Ga. 400.
Roswell patrol officer Robert Hulon, who initiated the chase, called the pursuit off 10 seconds before Sierra-Gonzalez lost control, hitting a structural brick column, and ejecting two people from his black Infiniti G37. Dahian Silberio-Peña, 19, died, and two others were hospitalized with minor injuries.
While Sierra-Gonzalez initially fled from the scene, he turned himself in about a month later. He was charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, driving in a circular or zig-zag course, reckless driving, speeding and two counts of serious injury by vehicle.
In August, the now 20-year-old Sierra-Gonzalez, of Lawrenceville, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle in the first degree and two counts of serious injury by vehicle. He was not prosecuted for the remaining charges. Three others were not presented to a grand jury.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Whitaker sentenced Sierra-Gonzalez to 15 years, with the first five to be served in prison, followed by another five on probation. The remaining five years were suspended under Georgia’s First Offender Act. The sentencing option allows a person with no prior felony convictions to dispose of their criminal case without a conviction.
As part of his probation, Judge Whitaker also ordered Sierra-Gonzalez to complete 800 hours of community service, 500 of them meeting with young people about avoiding dangerous behaviors. He was prohibited from driving within the first three years of his probation.
According to a copy of his indictment, Sierra-Gonzalez was driving over 100 mph at the time of the incident in an area with a speed limit of 45 mph. For several years now, police departments across Metro Atlanta have been cracking down on dangerous, illegal street racing. Just this May, more than 80 people were arrested in connection with street racing in Gwinnett County.
Shortly after the 2021 incident, an acquaintance of the victim helped Silberio-Peña’s grandmother set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral expenses. One of his former teachers at Berkmar High School, Jessica Layana, wrote on an online memorial that it was an honor to teach him and thanked him for allowing her to guide him without resistance.
“He was so smart and charismatic,” Layana wrote. “His energy was contagious and for any teacher, that is a huge plus. ‘Pero Ms…’ was all I heard when I asked him to finish an assignment. Lol. He didn’t want to, but he always did. ... You embraced a new language and everything high school had to offer. You welcomed challenges and strived to be great. You will never be forgotten my sweet Dahian.”
While Roswell officer Hulon does not appear in the witness list, the indictment states he was in uniform prominently displaying his badge of office and in an appropriately marked police vehicle when he attempted to conduct a traffic stop of Sierra-Gonzalez’s vehicle.
A month-long investigation conducted by the Roswell Police Department determined there was not sufficient evidence to clearly prove the pursuit was the cause of the accident. Hulon was returned to duty.