Magnolia Ball raises more than $50,000 for Bulloch House

MARIETTA, Ga. — Friends of Bulloch hosted the 37th annual Magnolia Ball fundraiser May 21 to raise money to preserve Roswell’s Bulloch Hall.
Dozens of donors lined the halls of the Atlanta Country Club’s clubhouse in Marietta as Friends of Bulloch hosted them for dinner, auctions and dancing. The event netted more than $50,000 in funds for Bulloch Hall even before the auctions began.
Bulloch Hall was the home of Mittie Bulloch, mother of President Theodore Roosevelt. The location is nationally designated as a historic place and wildlife preserve. Friends of Bulloch is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and restoring the hall and its grounds.
Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson, an honorary chair of Friends of Bulloch, delivered remarks on the importance of the home while guests dined.
“As friends of Bulloch Hall, you’re supporting something incredibly important about our great city of Roswell,” Wilson said. “Mittie Bulloch is from Roswell, and so Bulloch Hall has a great place in our history and has a great place in our nation’s history. It’s important that we remember it and celebrate it and learn from it.”
Auction items ranged from wines to sports memorabilia to foreign getaways. Prices ranged from below 10 dollars to thousands. Proceeds from the auction go directly to Bulloch Hall’s preservation.
After dinner and the auction wound down, guests enjoyed drinks and danced to the music of Atlanta’s Fly Betty Band.
Friends of Bulloch’s major projects this year include completing the property’s blacksmith shop and the pergola entrance to Orchard Hill.