Lummus Supply donates materials to help Roswell fire station remodel deck

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Fire Station 5 is on its way to having a new deck thanks to the support of the local business community.
On Oct. 25, the City Council accepted a donation of lumber and supplies from Lummus Supply Company to refurbish the deck at the fire station on Hembree Road. The deck work is part of a larger remodeling project underway at the city’s fire stations.
Fire Chief Joe Pennino said the project had already gone out to bid when Lummus Supply Assistant Manager Richard Ayers heard about it from a longtime customer and came forward with a proposal to donate about $1,800 worth of materials and supplies.
“We are very appreciative of that,” Pennino said.
Lummus Supply Company sits across the street from Fire Station 5 on Hembree Road. Ayers said the company has been operating in Roswell for about 40 years, so he’s appreciative of all that first responders do for the community.
MCC Inc. CEO Michael Martin has been a regular customer at Lummus Supply for 20 years. He said he submitted a bid to do the job at the fire station and approached the supply company for the materials.
Although there is still a proposed labor cost of $2,500 for the project, Martin hopes to work out a deal with other vendors who might want to get involved. He is looking to get started in the next month.
Mayor Lori Henry thanked the men for recognizing the fire station’s need.
Martin said it was the least they could do after seeing the state of the deck.
“When I went out there and I measured up the handrails and the decking, I put my hand on the handrail and the handrail moved right next to the grill, possibly where they would put their platters to hold their steaks when they’re cooking on the grill,” Martin said. “Our men in blue could break their neck with this loose rail.”
That’s when Martin said he went to his truck and repaired the handrail himself before calling Lummus Supply to ask for a quote.
Also at the Oct. 25 City Council meeting, officials deferred approval of a contract with Bureau Veritas Technical Assessments LLC for a facilities condition assessment and Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan that would cost the city $572,000.
Funding for the contract was approved in the fiscal year 2020 and 2022 budgets, but the council could not agree on whether to approve the two items together or separately. Councilmen Marcelo Zapata and Mike Palermo cited how the city tends to invest in plans but fails to implement them.
Martin said it was upsetting to see the council defer maintenance to the city considering what he had seen at Fire Station 5.
“I would hate to see a citizen lean on one of the rails at our parks, have a slip, trip, or fall on one of the bridges, one of the sidewalks, one of the curbs,” Martin said. “Have a rescuer come and fall and succumb to the same situation, because we deferred maintenance, because we sat back, didn’t move forward. … We elected all of you to be doers. When I sit back here, all I see is chewing, deferring and nobody making a decision. It’s upsetting.”
