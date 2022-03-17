Local nonprofit trains 40,000 kids to protect against abuse

ROSWELL, Ga. — Peachtree Corners-based Revved Up Kids celebrated training its 40,000th child to be safer from sexual abuse at The Cottage School in Roswell.
The nonprofit, founded in 2010, provides training programs for children and teenagers on how to protect themselves from sexual abuse. They teach children who potential predators are, how they operate and how to respond appropriately when approached by a potential predator, including telling trusted adults and using self-defense when necessary.
The Cottage School specializes in educating children and teens with intellectual and physical differences, and has worked with Revved Up Kids to train hundreds of students since 2018. Children with disabilities are more likely than others to experience sexual abuse.
Revved Up Kids’ training programs for teens teach the risks of sexual assault online as well as in the real world.
“Revved Up Kids has provided our students with the information and tools needed to help them stay safe from predators, both in person and online,” Cottage School Head Counselor Libby Swinson said. “The students especially enjoy the physical training that they receive from their amazing staff. We know that working with Revved Up Kids will be an event that our students will look forward to each year.”
Revved Up Kids offers its training in-person, online and with on-demand videos available on its website.
— Jake Drukman