Local non-profits seek advocacy in new year

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — Rising inflation and housing costs are putting those facing financial and housing hardships at higher risk in the new year.
Local nonprofits like The Place of Forsyth, North Fulton Community Charities and The Drake House have seen exponential growth in the number of community members requesting their services beginning in the latter half of 2021.
“Closing out 2021, we have seen a continual need for food, clothing and housing assistance in Forsyth County,” said Joni Smith, president and CEO of The Place of Forsyth. “Though our food pantry numbers are lower than last year, they are still over 100% higher than pre-pandemic times.”
Even with unemployment at 2.8% in Georgia, there remain many people struggling to find work that will allow them to pay rent, Smith said. Fair market value for a two-bedroom rental is about $1,200 and up, she said, far out of reach for those working full time at $15 an hour.
The Place has experienced a change in needs over recent years based on the severity of the pandemic, government benefits available and other factors, she said.
“Most recently we have seen an uptick in the number of people seeking food and rental assistance,” Smith said. “Not only are housing costs high, people at the checkout counter have seen an increase in their grocery bills increasing the number of families seeking out supplemental nutrition from our pantry.”
Smith said that for most nonprofits, monetary donations provide the most help, because they give the organization the flexibility to adapt to needs as they arise.
“We do still need food drives, clothing drives… those things are important, but for those who are able to give monthly and/or yearly, please do,” she said. “With the omicron variant growing and the pandemic still wreaking havoc, our ability to predict future needs and trends has greatly diminished.”
In 2021, The Place served more than 1,000 individual households representing more than 3,300 individuals with food assistance from its pantry. One-third of those families were first-time food pantry visitors.
Conditions are no less dire for some families in North Fulton County.
“The biggest struggles we started seeing was due to inflation and the cost of food,” said Holly York, executive director of North Fulton Community Charities. “We were seeing demand increase 50%, 75%, 100% more than the year before.”
North Fulton Community Charities serves individuals and families with emergency need in the community by providing food, clothing, financial assistance and life skills and workforce readiness classes.
And while she has seen dramatic increases in need in the North Fulton community, York said she hasn’t seen the same reflected by the Atlanta Community Food Bank. The need is more localized to North Fulton.
Atlanta Community Food Bank President and CEO Kyle Waide told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in December the nonprofit has seen a leveling off of demand in recent months which he attributed to a decrease in unemployment and the child tax credit.
“We were shocked to see those numbers when our numbers kept increasing,” York said.
Beyond an inability to afford food for their families, NFCC patrons are also being priced out of their homes, York said.
“But we are seeing an exodus from the community based on rents on average going up about 16-20%,” York said. “We’ve had people come in and say, ‘My rent went up by $700.’ ‘My rent went up by $1,000.’”
She said these are people with good jobs making $18 an hour.
“They can’t work any more hours to make the rental [payment],” she said.
Over the past few months, NFCC has served on average roughly 100 new families per month, 25 of them seeking assistance for the first time in their lives, York said.
The Drake House in Roswell sees the same issues. The nonprofit serves mothers and children already established in North Fulton who have fallen into a circumstance of homelessness by providing housing support and programming.
Graduates of The Drake House’s program, Executive Director Nesha Mason said, have seen an average wage increase of 72% in the last year. The increase, however, is still not enough.
“Even with an increase in wages, they still could not afford to live independently in North Fulton even in a better career,” Mason said. “All of the right ingredients still are not able to maintain their families in North Fulton. The spike in rent we’ve seen over the last year is really pricing out a lot of people.”
Just last fall, The Drake House conducted a survey among some 4,000 of its newsletter subscribers and found affordable housing a concern for 95% of area residents polled.
The Drake House has partnered with United Way of Greater Atlanta to offer rental supplements to graduates of its programs for up to a year while they attempt to increase their income.
“But at some point, we’ve just got to stop the bleed on the price of homes, rental and home ownership in North Fulton,” Mason said.
The end of the year has brought major increases in assistance requests to The Drake House.
“We saw a 32% increase year over year in November of inquiries coming into our organization,” Mason said. “In December, we had the highest number of calls that we’ve ever fielded in a month, and that was 1,500.”
During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, employment was viewed by many as the cure, but while unemployment has decreased nationwide, North Fulton families are still hurting due to housing and childcare costs, especially among children too young to be vaccinated.
“So, it’s not just about going back to work, there’s also huge childcare barriers,” York said.
York said she expects to see an increase in families requesting assistance after the child tax credit expires Dec. 31.
Before the pandemic, Mason said most calls to The Drake House were from people facing homelessness or those staying with relatives or in a hotel. More recently, the nonprofit has been dealing with families living in their cars.
“You’re looking at the choice of do I keep my housing, or do I maintain my car,” Mason said. “The car represents normalcy, ‘I can still take my children to school, I can still get to work,’… And that is probably the most tragic thing for me is the families that have their place to call home is their vehicle and we’re definitely seeing an increase in that.”
NFCC and The Drake House’s models are built on helping families get through emergency periods of need and setting them up for long term self-sustainability. But with rising housing costs, the families under their care are no longer suffering from short-term crises.
“It’s not just a matter of us helping them out with a couple hundred dollars while they have a short-term crisis,” York said. “It’s not a short-term crisis if they’ll never make up that $700 or $1,000 a month.”
And while NFCC can help families with food, clothing and shelter thanks to the generosity of community members, York said, the organization is requesting assistance to solve the problem of housing affordability through advocacy.
“The businesses that we love in North Fulton, the restaurants and the shops, it’s all wonderful, but they’re not going to be able to sustain any of this with no labor,” York said. “There’s no labor, and the labor that’s here is having a hard time just getting here and living here.”
Both organizations have seen former patrons relocate outside of North Fulton.
Minimal public transportation options in North Fulton put further stress on family incomes, especially amid rising gas prices, Mason said.
“Many of [The Drake House graduates] are still working in the career path we put them in, but because they weren’t able to afford to stay in North Fulton are now living in Gwinnett County or Dekalb County having to make that commute,” Mason said. “And the commute is a threat to their stability.”
All of these factors have ripple effects, including traffic flow on streets and staffing shortages among businesses in North Fulton, Mason said.
Mason and York encourage community members to reach out to local officials to address the root problem.
“Just speaking up and continuing the conversation about affordable housing and making sure those who represent us understand that it is something that we as a community want to address is huge for us at The Drake House,” Mason said.
In the meantime, Mason encourages community members to continue to support their local nonprofits.
“The support that is given to the nonprofit community absolutely can be a band aid or stand in the gap until we can make changes on a bigger scale,” Mason said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.