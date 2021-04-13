Legion Box Program keeps troops in the minds of residents

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — With a virus and a border situation drawing most of their attention, many Americans may forget the troops serving overseas.
For Roger Wise, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the 1960s, says receiving a letter while in the platoon was a big deal. A lot of his platoon mates were not so lucky receiving handwritten letters.
Wise took the initiative to send the addresses of those not receiving mail to his mother, who had her Sunday school class write letters expressing their appreciation. Wise said it lifted the morale considerably.
Receiving letters is still a big deal to the troops, Wise said.
In 2004, American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta began mailing out letters and care packages to troops.
Steve Olesnevich — Steve “O” — is the man behind the scenes, packaging all the boxes and mailing them out to local troops. The boxes that are sent out to the troops are uniform dimensions; 12 inches by12 inches by 6 inches. Boxes cost $20 to ship, and Post 201 accepts donations for items and the cost of postage.
The packages contain sweets — cookies, bubble gum and other candy — books, movies and letters. The post has mailed out more than 10,000 boxes since the program was established. Steve “O” said the program took on a life of its own.
“No one knew what to do to support our troops in harm’s way, so we decided to send stuff to Georgia troops,” Steve “O” said. “Some troops had to let their belt buckles out a notch or two, a very good thing.”
Wise’s granddaughter, Caroline, who is in kindergarten, rallied her class to raise money for two care packages. They also took the time to write letters to the troops.
One box from Caroline’s class donations will go to a service member in the Navy and another will go to an Army service member.
After Caroline presented Steve “O” with the monetary donation and letters, she donated an additional $20 for another care package.
Throughout the years, Wise has been recognized for many achievements. He was inducted into the Georgia Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame in 2019. The nonprofit organization honors Georgia military veterans for their accomplishments.
Candidates are selected based on valorous military performance; extraordinary achievement; and combined military/civilian service to the community, state and nation.
Up to three inductees can be Medal of Honor recipients.
Wise said he was humbled to be inducted.
“I never dreamed of anything like this,” he said.
But one of Wise’s proudest accomplishments is his granddaughter. Wise said he is gratified by her wanting to support the men and women serving the country at such a young age.
“I am so proud of her because she has a true patriotic spirit,” Wise said. “She’s picked this up on her own and hopefully I’ve had a little influence.”
To donate or for more information, contact Steve “O” at 678-602-1457 or go to 201 Wills Road in Alpharetta, where the post is located.
