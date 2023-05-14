King’s Ridge athletes honored at signing day

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Nine student-athletes from King’s Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta were celebrated during the school’s annual athletic signing day ceremony April 20. Students honored during the ceremony included Oli Clark, Quinton Grimes, Grace Kester, Isaac Martin, Ryder Mitchell, Zak Thomas, Jack Thomas, Mason Tucker and Robbie Walker. These students will continue their academic and athletic careers at the University of Arizona, Concordia University, Gardner-Webb University, Berry College, Rollins College, Covenant College, Oglethorpe University, the Coast Guard Academy and Lenoir-Rhyne University.
