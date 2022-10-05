Jason Miller, Roswell City Council candidate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media, which publishes the Alpharetta-Roswell Herald, invited the four candidates running for Roswell City Council Post 1 to record an interview with reporter Chamian Cruz. The answers contain modest edits due to space limitations. While some candidates were more concise in their responses than others, every effort was made to apportion space equally.

Appen has also made the interviews available to hear, in full, as episodes of the Inside the Box podcast. Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Interview by CHAMIAN CRUZ, Editing by AMBER PERRY and PAT FOX

Appen Media: Can you tell us a little about yourself and what that brings to the voters?

Jason Miller: At the end of the day, my campaign is simple. It’s about making our government streamlined. It’s about really making sure we’re doing the right things at the city government level. I’m a small business owner here in Roswell. I’ve lived here for two years, have had my business here based out of Roswell for the last eight years. And, what I’m going to bring to the voters is — the clear answer for everyone is transparency. But to go beyond that, it’s really bringing the business acumen of being an entrepreneur and really learning how to get through tough times. We went through the 2008 recession. We’ve gone through a lot. I bring the most experience as far as running an entity to the table.

Appen Media: A big topic in Roswell right now is the rising cost of living and the lack of affordable housing. The mayor and City Council have made it clear they do not want to see any more construction of new apartments in Roswell unless they are part of a mixed-use development. What role should local government have in promoting or restricting affordable housing, which may include multifamily housing?

Jason Miller: I do appreciate multifamily housing. I lived in that for a lot of my life, growing up and in college. We have to have that. As far as creating new affordable housing — that’s tough in Roswell. There are areas where we can expand what we currently offer. The issue we run into as a city is development cost. The cost of living in Roswell is high, and trying to back into the numbers is very difficult.

We need careful development. We need affordable housing. I think what scares most people about affordable housing is who they believe lives there. I don’t think people recognize that it is the people that work in our restaurants. It is the people that work everywhere in our city. They can’t afford to live here.

High density is a little bit of a struggle because we have a lot of that already. That’s what half of the east side is. We have more apartments on the east side than there are homes. It’s hard to make mixed-use affordable. But, mixed-use is our best bet because we can give people the opportunity to live, work and play in the same spot, especially with a work from home environment now. If I can work in my home and go downstairs and grab lunch or have a cup of coffee, fantastic. Versus me having to leave my city and lose that tax base. That’s what we don’t want. We want to keep our people here.

Appen Media: Do you have any other ideas for how Roswell can address affordable housing?

Jason Miller: We just had the Atlanta Realtors Political Action Committee meeting. It was where the idea came about where we can afford homeownership for folks. If we take the rent back, and we make it a mortgage, and we teach people homeownership, and we teach people what that means, and we teach people HOA (Homeowners Association), and we teach people to take care of an asset. About the time they leave the affordable housing unit, the course by that time — they’re educated on homeownership, their credit’s improved, they’re in a much better place in life than they would have been just by being in somewhere where they’re renting just to survive. I think we could teach that homeownership and bring the economics together.

Appen Media: Roswell is a very diverse community. In April, a number of Roswell residents pointed to possible racial bias in the City Council’s new apartment ban and asked about the status of the racial impact assessment, an idea that was tossed around in 2020. The assessment would be part of the city’s comprehensive plan and include a full-scale examination process that focused on staving off racial inequalities, particularly when it comes to zoning and land use regulations. Would you support the city completing and releasing the racial impact assessment?

Jason Miller: Oh, absolutely. I think any study, any impact assessment that we can do, whether it’s racial, whatever those impact studies are, we have to get those done. Speaking to that, there are a lot of things we could do as a city that we presently outsource. We use a lot of consultants. I understand that there’s a need for consultants. But, if we empower our department heads that we employ, I think we can make much better strides toward overcoming a lot of what’s going on — racial division.

We’re a very diverse community. It is amazing. You can go from one end of the city to the other, and you meet people from all walks of life, from all parts of the world. We have to do better at making sure everyone feels included and inclusive. I know that is one of our slogans as a city. We’re a very inclusive and diverse city, which is very true. But, we need to empower that. There’s a lot of ways to do that.

Appen Media: Explain your ideal relationship between a city government and its local businesses.

Jason Miller: City government has a duty to attract new businesses and try to attract entrepreneurs, which is one of the reasons why I’m here to begin with. My company was out in Cobb County for a while. There were incentives offered in Roswell at the time, opportunity tax credits, that have since expired. But, those were offered. The city didn’t promote those. I didn’t hear about that from the city. I heard about that from the landlord because they were wanting to rent a space. That was a great program. Cities, especially Roswell, have an obligation to begin trying to bring businesses here. We don’t have a lot of new businesses showing up.

Communication, overall — whether that’s through our residents, whether that’s through our businesses — we are terrible at communicating, which is one of the things I want to fix. Riding around Roswell since the campaign and visiting all the parks and seeing all the options that our residents have, adult recreation centers — we didn’t know about those.

I’m not sure how many businesses in Roswell are aware of the $500 tax credit that the city is providing. I don’t think the businesses have been communicated to, to let them know that. I thought about how to do that — if we do a newsletter every month, what do we do? Well, 50,000 newsletters every month. So, we’re looking at a $25,000 in postage. That gets to be kind of cost prohibitive, which takes us back to our city mobile app. It could be made better. We could do push notifications. We need to do better promoting that and do better promoting us as a city overall.

The city has an obligation for business. We’re talking business. We’re not talking big business. Ninety percent of our businesses are small businesses. When we say small businesses that are under 10 employees — they are our restaurants, our dry cleaners, all these places that make us function as a society. We tend to forget that.

Appen Media: The East Roswell Economic Action Committee presented its final report in 2020. It includes recommendations on how to better promote economic development in this area. How would you decide where to begin tackling the recommended improvements and how to fund them along with having other additional and new priorities?

Jason Miller: We have to make better use of either community improvement districts, CIDs, or TADS, tax allocation districts. If we can get the businesses built around that method, at least on the east side, especially right there at 400 and Holcomb Bridge — that is such a lost opportunity that we’re just squandering. There’s so much available space, whether that be for multi-use, whether that be for businesses moving in, whatever that might be, or convention space, whatever that might be for, there’s such an opportunity.

I think if we can combine that mixed-use along with jobs, which is what we’ve got to have. We have the jobs. But, if we can create better paying jobs, things that will keep our people here, that’s what we got to have. Because the last thing we want as a community is our citizens living in Roswell and then going to work in Alpharetta, going to work in Johns Creek, going to work in East Cobb because we lose that tax base.

Appen Media: What role do you see transparency playing and how the City Council operates?

Jason Miller: When I started running, that was one of those things I could not understand why, you know — “I’m transparent. I’m transparent” — why that has to be said to begin with is discouraging, at least. I start to pick up on it because I tried to figure out what current council and mayor do that people don’t believe are transparent. There are some things I kind of understand about that. I’m not saying whether that’s intended or not. It’s just either a lack of communication or it’s a lack of knowledge or lack of communicating what the intentions are.

What I mean by that is the bonds — the bonds we have coming up. At a City Council meeting, someone had asked a question about why not put on the referendum itself on the ballot about what it cost an average homeowner — “It was already written. We can’t do it. It was already done. It’s a done deal. Everybody should understand what bonds are.” I don’t think that a lot of people do. I think we stopped teaching civics a long time ago.

I think most people, when they walk to a ballot box that says, “Do you approve $107 million for recreation and parks?” and we’re like, “Heck yeah,” without even understanding that that’s going to cause an increase in property taxes. I don’t know if that’s intentional. But, that’s where the transparency comes in. That’s where we have to do better.

Appen Media: The Roswell City Council often talks about what the City of Alpharetta does right, and what can be done in Roswell to be more like Alpharetta. Is this the right approach? Or, what can Roswell do differently using its own unique resources and characteristics to be successful?

Jason Miller: It goes back to being a kid in my very first job. I was a waiter and you got to set yourself apart, be different. I hear that day-in-day-out, “Sandy Springs does this and Alpharetta does this. And, we’re falling behind.” Well, it’s only because we’re trying to copy other people. Let’s don’t do that. We have such great natural resources. We have a river below us, and we have the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains right above us.

The other day I was at a meeting, and when I said I would like us to be the tech hub, they looked at me and said, “Well, Alpharetta already is that.” Does that matter that someone else already is? We could take the tech title from Alpharetta. Just because Alpharetta has a lot of good businesses up there that are technically-oriented does not mean that we’re not a tech hub. I run a tech company. I can’t find good people to work because we don’t have affordable housing. Or they don’t want to travel so far to come to Roswell.

Stop trying to be Alpharetta. Stop trying to be Sandy Springs. Let’s go be Roswell.

Appen Media: Longtime Roswell residents take a lot of pride in being here for so long and growing up here. Do you think they have an advantage over you or what do you think you have to offer since you’ve lived here two years?

Jason Miller: I think about this a lot. I think some of my opponents, and other people in politics, really focus on how long they’ve been a resident, how long they’ve been in an area. My rebuttal back to that was, “Do you realize the last four years, and what that was, prior to the current administration? And why not get involved earlier? If you’ve been here that long. That’s no excuse. I think that’s terrible.” At the first opportunity I have to do good and to get involved I’m taking it.

I consider it almost an advantage because I have a different perspective. I’ve been here again, every single day, building the company, and living here for the last two years. I live, work and play in Roswell and have for, solidly, the last two years. Some of my opponents, they work in other cities. They’re not here all the time.

I don’t think the fact that I’ve only been in Roswell and as a resident for two years should bear into their minds, but it will.

Appen Media: If you had to give one last pitch, why should Roswell residents vote for you?

Jason Miller: Because I’m different. I’m going to be different in all ways. I believe I’m the only entrepreneurial candidate. I see things differently. I don’t approach it from a political standpoint at all. I approach most things from a “Does it make business sense?” And, whether that is economics, whether that is housing, whether that is development, if it makes good sense for the community, then why not do it? I’m always a big proponent of trying different things, of sticking our neck on the line, let’s see what we can get done.

I don’t like the status quo, which I think is another advantage I bring. People don’t like change. But, if we can convince them to upgrade, choose a little better deal. If I can’t get you to change your phone, I can convince you to upgrade.

There are certain things that we do because we don’t know a better way. That is one of the unique perspectives I can bring to the city. And, I do bring to the city. I bring it every day with the company. I can extrapolate that into our city government and really get back to the transparency and do good for the city.

I’m so heavily invested in Roswell. My companies are here. My family is here. My home is here. I have to make it work.

Appen Media: What’s the best way for residents to learn more about you and your platform?

Jason Miller: My website’s jasonforroswell.com and social media, same thing. Our phone number, in case anybody wants to call, is 770-415-3650.