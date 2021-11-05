IrishFest Atlanta makes a comeback in Historic Roswell this Saturday

ROSWELL, Ga. — The ninth annual IrishFest Atlanta is returning to Historic Roswell for a one-day affair.
Although the festival moved to Roswell in 2019, this is only the second time it is being held in the city in person. It was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, the festival will feature free programming in various indoor and outdoor venues including concerts, dance performances, family-friendly activities and a silent auction. There will also be special registration experiences such as music and cultural workshops, an Irish Tea with the Consul General and a whiskey tasting event.
Popular traditional Irish musicians Kevin Crawford, Collin Ferrell and Alan Murray are the featured artists. They will perform from 3:20 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the outdoor Gate City Brewing Company stage. Other performances will take place at the Heart of Roswell Park and Roswell Provisions.
IrishFest Chairwoman Teresa Finley said the festival has been deeply committed to bringing all of Atlanta together to celebrate the best of Irish culture from its inception. This is the ninth year the festival is being held.
“This wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous support of local musicians, dancers, Atlanta’s Irish cultural groups and our dedicated team of organizers,” Finley said. “A big thank you to them as we prepare to return to Roswell!”
IrishFest Atlanta is sponsored by the Phoenix School of Irish Arts Atlanta, a new non-profit organization that seeks to ignite a sustained passion for the Irish arts through access, education and participation. Instructors and students from the school are scheduled to perform from 12:20 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.
Free parking will be available at Roswell City Hall. For more information and a full schedule of activities, visit IrishFestAtlanta.org.
