Innovation Academy, Tech Alpharetta partner for women’s STEAM learning

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Innovation Academy has partnered with local business incubator Tech Alpharetta and its Women’s Forum to provide resources and mentoring for young women breaking into the technology industry.
The Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics mentoring program, launched this spring, pairs 9th and 10th grade Innovation Academy women with female technology executives to promote involvement in industry.
Tech Alpharetta, formerly known as the Alpharetta Technology Commission, is a nonprofit that provides guidance and resources to local technology startups to help them succeed. The organization has graduated 19 businesses and is working with 36 more. Its Women’s Forum looks to promote the success of female executives in tech industries.
The mentoring program is in its pilot stage, pairing with mentors from companies like Verizon Wireless, Verint and Surgical Information Systems. All five students currently in the program are enrolled in information technology classes.
Innovation Academy’s IT Department Chair Pam Whitlock said the school is looking to expand the mentoring program in coming semesters and is working to determine how many students it will serve and what selection criteria will be. She said the hope is to have students participating in internships by their junior or senior year.
Innovation Academy Principal Tim Duncan said partnering with the business community is a “huge pillar” of the school’s vision, and administration has been reaching out to businesses since before the school opened last year.
Women are historically underrepresented in the technology industry, particularly in executive positions. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, women make up just over a quarter of the country’s STEM workforce. Whitlock said it was impactful for female students to work with women who’ve achieved high positions in the tech world.
“For them to have these role models of what they could be and hear their story of how they got where they are is really, really powerful,” Whitlock said. “It’s not something we can get from a textbook.”
Tech Alpharetta CEO Karen Cashion said the organization is looking to grow the program beyond Innovation Academy. She said once the pilot program is over, the group will analyze how students performed, make any necessary changes and pitch the idea to other high schools in Alpharetta.
Cashion said Tech Alpharetta hopes to develop an app that can automatically pair mentors and mentees together so the program can efficiently serve more students. She said this will be done through Morgan Stanley’s Code to Give Hackathon, which gives students the opportunity to compete to develop technology solutions.
Tech Alpharetta is one of two nonprofits chosen to benefit from the Hackathon this year, which will run from March 31 to April 4.
“For now with a small number of people, it’s easy to do it manually,” Cashion said. “But at some point as we grow it, it won’t be quite as easy. It will be great to be able to automate the scheduling process.”