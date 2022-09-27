Improvements coming for East Roswell Park

ROSWELL, Ga. — East Roswell Park is due for a series of improvements after the Roswell City Council approved a five-year park master plan Sept. 26.
The master plan, one of the items in Mayor Kurt Wilson’s 100-day plan, is intended to provide a comprehensive review of the city’s parks, goals and recommendations for implementation over the next five years. It also includes a review of long-term strategies that extend beyond that period, such as land acquisition recommendations to support the continued growth of the community.
After collecting input from a variety of stakeholders, staff concluded that residents want to see the city improve and upgrade many of its existing facilities, protect the natural environment, and connect the community through trails and sidewalks using the bike and pedestrian master plan.
Some of the new facilities that will be developed as part of the five-year park master plan are a skate park, disc golf course, pickleball courts and neighborhood parks. In East Roswell, staff will largely focus on replacing major infrastructure ranging from stormwater and drainage to asphalt and sewer repairs to ensure that no new improvements are constructed on top of falling infrastructure.
While the project is expected to be completed within 12 to 18 months, many of the improvements have already been initiated. That includes a scope of work for the design of the dog park improvements and a request to the city’s on-call contractors for pricing submittal.
Earlier this year, the City Council allocated $2.53 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget for the East Roswell Park improvements. Additionally, $473,000 from the park maintenance allocation has been included to expand the impact of the overall project scope.
Jeff Leatherman, director of Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs, said at the Sept. 26 City Council meeting that investing in existing facilities has been a city priority for a long time. Councilwoman Lee Hills said the project was “a big deal.”
“This is a huge win for all of us, working for our residents in any part of Roswell but particularly in East Roswell where none of us live,” Hills said. “We are team Roswell. We are about the whole city. So, this to me, is a very proud moment that we’re knocking this one out first. It’s happening.”
In other business at the meeting, the City Council approved:
• A resolution to accept $117,076 in HOME funds through its participation in the Georgia Urban County Consortium, led by Cobb County. HOME funding can be used for building, buying and/or rehabilitating affordable housing for rent or homeownership or providing direct rental assistance to low-income people in Roswell.
• The appointment of Steve Stroud to the North Fulton Community Improvement District. Stroud is the executive director of Roswell Inc and a Roswell resident.
• A resolution to apply to the fiscal year 2023 Glass Recycling Foundation Grant for glass recycling trailers. The city intends to use the grant funds to purchase a hydraulic dump recycling trailer to place on East Alley and/or West Alley for businesses to dispose of glass. Each trailer is expected to cost between $8,000 and $10,000. The trailers would serve as a pilot program and the Environmental/Public Works Department would assess its success to see if a larger program would be sustainable.
• A resolution to apply to the Solid Waste Trust Fund Grant Program for a fiscal year 2023 Recycling, Waste Reduction and Diversion Grant. The Roswell Recycling Center is seeking $50,750 in grant funding for a Polystyrene Densifier Recycling and Waste Diversion Infrastructure project. The city will be required to provide local matching funds of up to $20,000 of the total project costs from the city’s Grant Match Contingency Fund. The project is expected to cost a total of $70,750.
• A contract renewal for the city’s participation in the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program in coordination with the Georgia Department of Human Services. The current contracts ends Sept. 30. Since the program began last November, Roswell residents have been awarded $7,481 in assistance. The renewal will extend the city’s participation for an additional year. The program assists qualified low-income households with past due balances related to water utility services.
The next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at Roswell City Hall.