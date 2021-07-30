ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Patriots of Liberty Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution presented the Historic Preservation Recognition Award to William Shirley “Billy” Bates on May 1 at the historic Log Cabin in Alpharetta. The award honors an individual whose dedication to historic preservation has made a distinguished contribution in their local community.
After his retirement in 1986, Bates devoted himself to retaining the history of the Alpharetta area and its many families. He became involved in identifying and surveying old and abandoned cemeteries and worked with other local historians to identify information on residents and their ancestors who had lived in the area. Bates also collaborated with community leaders and led the charge in restoring the historic Log Cabin, originally built in 1935.
For DAR membership inquiries, contact patriotsoflibertychapter@gmail.com.
To learn more about DAR visit www.dar.org
