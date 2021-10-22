Guests tour newly restored Milton High School FFA log cabin in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Eighty-seven years and roughly half a mile from where it began, the old Milton High School log cabin is back in business.
Members of the Alpharetta and Old Milton County Historical Society marked the grand re-opening of the remodeled relic in Alpharetta to a crowd of more than 50 guests Oct. 16. The renovation, which preserved as much of the original structure as possible, covered four years beginning with a half-mile journey in 2017 from the old Milton High School property to a small park down the street on Milton Avenue.
Speaking at the open house Saturday, former Milton High School Principal Phil Thomas said when he first visited the campus 50 years ago for a teaching job, he was struck by the old building tucked on the corner of the property.
“I wondered: ‘What was the purpose of the cabin? Was that the first school?’” Thomas recalled.
The young teacher soon learned the cabin had been built by Milton High School FFA students as a project during the Great Depression.
After serving time as a community gathering spot for dances and other events, the building fell into disrepair. By the time Thomas arrived on campus in 1971, it was in bad shape.
“There were no front doors on the cabin, there were no windows on the cabin, they’d all been broken out,” he said.
A couple of years later, with the nation’s bicentennial looming, Thomas partnered with others in the community to secure grants to rescue the building. The work included students and their parents helping replace the windows, roof, doors and repair the ceiling.
The restoration served its purpose for a while, but time continued to take a toll on the building, hastened by the relocation of the high school to what is now the City of Milton in 2005.
By 2017, the structure had sunk to near junk when Fulton County Schools announced plans to level the entire site to make way for the new Innovation Academy.
That’s when members of the Alpharetta and Old Milton County Historical Society launched efforts to save the building.
Lending a hand in the 2017 effort was George Jones, one of the last surviving members of the FFA chapter behind the cabin’s construction.
“I never thought when we built it that it would be here this long,” said Jones, who died in 2020.
In all, it has taken the Historical Society $350,000 to move, restore and upgrade the cabin, according to Treasurer Jim Spruell.
At the time of the relocation, the Historical Society received estimates of $400,000 just to get the project off the ground — just to move the old building to the new site.
The organization had collected about $162,000 in donations for the project, including $50,000 from the City of Alpharetta, a $15,000 contribution from the Convention and Visitors Bureau and $10,000 from the Ben Brady Estate. The Historical Society had about $100,000 of its own money to chip in for the effort.
Spruell said a lot of the cost savings came from the same sources Thomas had drawn upon 50 years earlier — volunteers and reduced rates from contractors who either were graduates of or had ties to Milton High School.
Upgrades include a new porch and an addition on back for bathrooms and a kitchen. The cabin also now has a basement the Historical Society is using to store old items and records.
Officials with the Historical Society say they hope to open the cabin for tours and archival work three days a week. The building will also be used for special events.
Right now, donations are being sought to keep the operation going, but the organization may create a fee structure for special events held at the cabin.
Contributions can also be sent to: Alpharetta and Old Milton County Historical Society; 1835 Old Milton Pkwy., Alpharetta, GA, 30009.
