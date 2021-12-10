Groups schedule wreath-layings at cemeteries

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta and Old Milton County Historical Society and the Patriots of Liberty Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are partnering to place holiday wreaths on the graves of approximately 150 veterans who are buried in Alpharetta's Rest Haven, Pineview and Old Big Creek cemeteries. The wreaths were purchased by local citizens and organizations through the national Wreaths Across America program.
The program is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.
The wreath layings will begin at noon Saturday, Dec. 18.
The organizations are still researching to identify additional veterans who are buried in the three cemeteries, according to Pat Miller with the Historical Society.
If you know of a veteran who is buried in Rest Haven, Pineview or Old Big Creek, please notify the Historical Society by emailing ptatummiller@gmail.com. Include the veteran's name, branch of service, and cemetery. If the veteran served in a time of war, please include that information as well.
“My dad was a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, so honoring our veterans is a cause near and dear to my heart,” Miller said.
