Group unveils historical marker for Roswell lynching victim

ROSWELL, Ga. — In 1936, a White couple filed a complaint against a Black man to the police, claiming he kissed the wife’s hand after making repairs in their apartment. It was later reported that Mack Henry Brown was abducted and missing for a month. His body was found Dec. 23, 1936, in the Chattahoochee River in what is now Roswell’s Riverside Park.
Brown was one of 36 documented lynching victims in Fulton County between 1877 and 1936.
The Fulton County Remembrance Coalition started the Community Remembrance Project to recognize lynching victims by collecting soil from lynching sites and building historical markers. The organization unveiled a historical marker for Mack Henry Brown Feb. 22 at Riverside Park near the mouth of Big Creek.
“A historical marker component is significant to the programming because it’s meant to commemorate documented victims of racial terrorism with personalized maker installations acknowledging their lives,” said Erika Barnes Ford, co-chair of the Mack Henry Brown Historical Marker Committee.
Soil from Brown’s lynching site was the first soil FCRC collected in the series of 35 other soil collections, and the historical marker is the first to be installed, Fulton County Remembrance Coalition founder Allison Bantimba said at the unveiling.
The marker helps the community honor Brown by making his story publicly owned and visible. It also hopefully encourages people to speak openly and correct history, Ford said.
“By recognizing Mr. Brown as a victim of a lynching, we are educating the community, building awareness of a history of racial domestic terrorism, and also the connections of the present to the past for broader community engagement,” Ford said.
Following the viewing of the unveiling, the Fulton County Remembrance Coalition hosted a panel discussion to look at historical and contemporary lynchings and how to ensure it is not visited upon future generations, Ford said.
The panel was moderated by Remembrance Coalition member Mike Harris. Panelists included journalist and author Karen Branan, Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies professor David Anderson Hooker, author Birdel Jackson, III, and State Rep. Josh McLaurin.
Harris opened the conversation by saying it’s important to think about what happened to Brown and that one would think a kiss on the hand would be considered honorable, but it was perceived as an aggression.
No one was charged or held accountable for Brown’s death, coalition member Kay Howell said at the unveiling.
“Impunity was really at the heart of the problem because why did they do it? Because they could,” Branan said.
Branan, author of “The Family Tree,” said she found only two White people sentenced in lynching cases in Georgia. She said both got off and didn’t spend more than a year in jail.
“People knew they could get away with it,” Branan said. “Even today, the impunity still exists. It exists in our police departments and it exists with the current crop of mob members that assist in police murders.”
Hooker offered another perspective that impunity suggests that the action was wrong and then people were not held accountable. But there is a cultural narrative in the United States that never gave full humanity to Black and Brown people, so harming them wasn’t necessarily wrong, he said.
“Impunity would suggest people were doing something that was in fact wrong as opposed to a structural violence and a direct violence that comes out of the cultural narrative that gives that violence sense,” Hooker said.
The historical markers create a counternarrative so that the violence becomes wrong, Hooker said.
More information about the dedication and panel discussion can be found at https://fultonremembrance.org/.
