Girl Scout Gold Award candidate provides COVID-19 education to underserved communities

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — In May 2020, then Cambridge High School junior Aria Sharma noticed a flood of misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 virus. As she was preparing to work on her Girl Scout Gold Award project — a community-service project to tackle a specific societal issue — Sharma decided to combat the swell of misinformation and give back to her community.
Sharma also noticed a more immediate need for resources and information among individuals experiencing homelessness, specifically youth.
“Homeless individuals don’t necessarily have access to the same resources that the rest of the community does in protecting themselves from a pandemic,” Sharma said. “Taking the right steps, including masking, and hand sanitizing all requires the right resources.”
After identifying the problem, Sharma then needed to come up with a plan to address it. Enter COVID Warriors, a project dedicated to educating homeless youth about protocols for staying safe amidst the growing pandemic.
Sharma partnered with organizations like The Drake House in Roswell as a means of connecting with the communities who needed her programming most and delivered workshops to children aged 5-12 about how the virus spreads, mask wearing and safety techniques.
To build her presentations, Sharma sourced information from health organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
Sharma also assembled 100 “COVID safety kits” which included soaps and hand sanitizers donated by Kroger, Target and Trader Joe’s. She delivered the kits to Rebirth Metro Atlanta Inc., a homeless shelter in Carrollton.
Throughout the project, and her eight years as a Girl Scout, Sharma said she’s learned a lot about what it means to serve her community.
“I’m realizing how humbling of an experience [Girl Scouts] is and how rewarding it is to serve in the community and see the fruits of your efforts,” Sharma said. “I think that Girl Scouts kind of instills service in you from the very beginning and, as you get older, you look back on it and realize everything you’ve done and really feel great. At the end of the day, I think that Girl Scouts is an enriching experience for anybody.”
To learn more about Sharma’s project, visit her website.
