Georgia Ensemble Theatre expands into northern Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — When Georgia Ensemble Theatre closed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mother-daughter duo Anita Farley and Laurel Crowe couldn’t have imagined its student body would not only grow two years later but it’d have a second building on Hembree Parkway.
Farley, producing artistic director and co-founder of Georgia Ensemble, said the theatre will celebrate its 30th anniversary next season. Over the years, it has served as the official resident theatre company of the Roswell Cultural Arts Center, where it formerly held its MainStage performances and educational programming.
But in June 2021, the theatre expanded to a new studio in north Roswell to better meet the needs of the community. Crowe, education director at Georgia Ensemble, said the theatre has been growing for the past decade. Rehearsals, classes and camps now take place at the studio that once housed a church, giving them the flexibility and autonomy to host different programs.
The new space tripled the number of classes the theatre can offer year-round. It also increased its ability to program small shows like improv and sketch comedy, open-mic nights, performances by the Teen Acting Ensemble troupe and solo-performer shows.
While the studio already has classrooms and a small stage platform, a lot of renovation still needs to be done such as building out the studio’s performance space with sound equipment and a lighting system to create a flexible black box theatre.
Crowe said about 50 students enroll in classes each semester and about 150 for summer camps. Those numbers have remained consistent throughout the pandemic thanks to the staff’s new set of skills, which allow them to transition online at any given moment to keep from having to shut down.
Crowe said Georgia Ensemble will only continue to grow as the community becomes more aware of its new location.
“It’s been really, really hard on the arts, but we’ve been able to do in-person classes for our students since July of 2020, so to that end we actually grew in some really wonderful and organic ways because there were people who needed to find a safe space for their young people to explore,” Crowe said.
Despite its success so far, the theatre has faced multiple challenges with its live performances. Farley said the 2021-22 season opened with the musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” which ran smoothly. But just as it was getting ready for its next show, “Vanity Fair,” the omicron surge happened, and the theatre was forced to postpone until Feb. 17.
Farley said they are almost done casting for “The Pretty Pants Bandit,” – the last big musical of the season – but she knows anything can happen between now and April, when it is set to open. Crowe said the pandemic continues to be a “wild ride” for the theatre and its staff.
“I don’t know if anybody anticipated or imagined we’d still be going through all of this,” Crowe said.
If there’s a silver lining in the pandemic, Crowe said, it’s how the families who make up Georgia Ensemble have stepped up to fundraise and help remodel the new studio. She said Georgia Ensemble serves people of all ages and levels of experience, starting with classes in pre-K.
In April 2021, dozens of volunteers came together to begin the renovation process, putting in over 350 hours of work to tear out carpet, repair drywall, paint walls and clean bathrooms.
“People just showed up in really special ways so that we can get the new building ready to have camps,” Crowe said. “For these kids, these families, this has become their place, and it makes me really happy that’s the case. I think that’s what my dream would be is that anyone who walks in here, anyone who sits down in this building for whatever reason feels at home and comforted that this is a place where you can be you.”
The theatre is also gearing up for its touring school productions for the first time in two years. This year’s show is, “And Then They Came For Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank.” It recounts the story of two childhood friends of Anne Frank and their experiences of hiding, capture and imprisonment during the Holocaust.
Crowe said the show is catered to students in fifth through eighth grade who are studying World War II in schools. She said when the theatre first closed in 2020, she and other artists did a lot of soul-searching to find “the thing” that filled their cup, and for her, it was the kids and being in the classroom again.
“Sometimes we were the only thing some students were allowed to do outside of their virtual school,” Crowe said. “It kept me going. I and a lot of other artists love what we do. It’s exciting for us to be able to create with young people.”
The theatre is currently only allowing fully vaccinated guests to attend the shows. Guests are asked to wear a face mask inside the building. To support the theatre, Farley encourages the public to attend a show or make a donation no matter how big or small.
“Buy tickets, come see us, don’t be afraid,” Farley said. “The entire company is vaccinated. We are testing three times a week because Fulton County is still in the red, so we know we are safe on our end and we’re hoping that you’ll all be safe on your end. If we all work together, it can be a very safe place to come and enjoy a show and be entertained. Donations are always welcome especially coming out of these past two years.”
For more information or to sign up for a class, visit get.org or call 770-910-7486.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.