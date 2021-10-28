GBI says Roswell teacher charged with rape may have more victims

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping Roswell police identify additional sexual assault victims who may be linked to a former local science teacher.
Robert Allen Vandel, 64, of Canton, was arrested on charges of rape, aggravated assault with intent to rape a child under 14, aggravated child molestation, sexual assault by persons in supervisory authority, enticing a child for indecent purposes and false imprisonment of a child less than 14.
Roswell detectives, with help from the Holly Springs Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Vandel at his work at Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs Sept. 2.
However, the assault of a seventh-grade student in his science and math class is reported to have occurred in March 2020, while Vandel was still teaching at the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology, according to arrest warrants. The Roswell charter school serves children in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Investigators believe there are more victims in Holly Springs, Canton, Woodstock, Valdosta, Duluth, Savannah and Midland, Georgia, as well as Opelika, Alabama.
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said the agency was asked to help because of the multijurisdictional implications. All the victims who have been identified so far were under the age of 15 when the incidents occurred, she said.
The investigation into the Roswell case began Aug. 31.
According to the warrants, the student reported to the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology that prior to the incident Vandel had been rubbing her shoulders and touching her breasts throughout the school year. But when the school reached out to the Division of Family and Children Services, the student’s mother said she never heard from them.
The warrants also state Vandel’s classroom was moved from an outside trailer to a classroom inside the main building so that it “would not be so isolated.” This was after a school administrator allegedly said she felt uncomfortable that several girls were going to the trailer to spend time with Vandel during recess, lunch and after school.
Another school employee told investigators Vandel kept roaches, lizards and a hedgehog in his classroom to encourage students to spend time with him when they were not in class and that he would consistently give them candy and ice cream when they did visit his classroom, according to the warrants.
Vandel was either fired or resigned from the school, the warrants state, after the same school employee found chat sessions on his computer where he was “targeting a few specific girls and initiating conversation.”
In 2007, Vandel requested early reinstatement of his teaching certificate but was denied. According to Georgia Professional Standards Commission meeting minutes, it was suspended for two years from 2006-2008 for violations including criminal acts, abuse of students and professional conduct. Other potential violations after his license was reinstated are unknown.
Vandel was listed as a math, science and engineering teacher at the Lyndon Academy at the time of his arrest. The warrants state he was still giving students candy and ice cream and keeping animals in his classroom, where he regularly encouraged them to stop by to take care of the animals.
Vandel is being held at the Fulton County Jail. He was denied bond at his first court appearance Sept. 3.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Roswell detective Cheryl Dickerson by email at cdickerson@roswellgov.com or by calling 770-640-4453.
