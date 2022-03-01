Fulton County to hold poll worker recruitment fair in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — If you’ve thought about becoming a poll worker, here’s your chance.
The Fulton County Registration and Elections Department will hold a poll worker recruitment fair March 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alpharetta City Hall community room. Available positions include advance voting poll workers, Election Day poll workers and other support positions.
Early voting worker positions include clerk, compliance officer, poll manager and assistant poll manager. Election Day worker positions include clerk, poll manager, assistant poll manager, line monitor and technician. Other positions include absentee ballot processor, warehouse personnel and courier.
Poll workers must be at least 16 years of age. Applicants must be an employee of or a resident in Fulton County, or be a resident of an adjacent county, to qualify. Poll workers are paid, with rates depending on the worker’s position.
Election Day for the general primary is May 24, and early voting begins May 2. The November general election will be Nov. 8, and early voting will begin on Oct. 17.
Fulton County residents interested in becoming poll workers can also apply on the county’s website.
— Jake Drukman