ROSWELL, Ga. — Fulton County Schools plans to finish vaccinating staff in April, is getting ready for summer school and fully intends to return to in-person learning in the fall, School Superintendent Mike Looney told the Roswell City Council March 22.
School employees throughout the district are eligible for vaccinations at Mercedes-Benz Stadium all week and April 12 through 14.
About 650 employees were vaccinated on Monday, Looney said. The school district is administering the Pfizer vaccine. Classes shifted to remote learning in stages so staff has access to the vaccination site during the workday, and “that has gone exceedingly well,” Looney added.
“I do think that once the vaccination process has been complete, we're going to experience kind of a game-changing move in Fulton County Schools,” Looney said.
He said he anticipates not having to employ remote learning in any substantial way after staff has been vaccinated. The district will continue to quarantine students when there are cases in accordance with the Fulton County Board of Health standards.
“That means in-person graduations, some of the traditional ceremonies that we have, then it allows us to plan for the summer and the fall,” Looney said. “A lot of people have been asking us what our plans are for the fall, so I want to be very clear, we fully intend to provide face-to-face instruction for our students and families in the fall.”
The district has stated it doesn’t think that the current process of opting for either remote or face-to-face instruction is a sustainable model for teachers, students or families.
“We've done a significant amount of research and analyzation of data, and the fact is that our students have been learning with remote learning processes, but they haven't been learning at the same rate that they otherwise would be learning if they were in a face-to-face instructional model,” Looney said.
To make up for the deficit, the district is planning the most intensive academic learning loss recovery plan the schools have seen. The six-point strategy spans multiple years in an effort to give students the opportunity to catch up.
Part of the strategy includes summer school, which begins in June. Fulton County Schools is planning to see 30,000 students over the summer. The district hasn’t done anything of this magnitude before, Looney said.
Two sessions will be offered for elementary students to focus on reading and math. Sessions run from June 7- 24 and from July 1- 22.
Middle schoolers can participate in a summer camp-like experience that includes enjoyable activities while still focusing on academics. Only one session is available for middle school students from June 7-24.
Some high school students have disengaged from the learning process while out of the classroom, Looney said. So high school students will be able to double up on courses to catch up on ones they either didn’t complete or failed in the last year. The hope is that this will help them graduate on time, Looney said. Sessions run from June 7- 24 and July 1-22.
Registration for summer school classes is open through the Fulton County Schools website and closes on May 28.
“It's going to be an extension of the traditional school year in very much the same way as we traditionally do but through the summer months,” Looney said.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the City Council voted to settle a lawsuit against Argonaut Great Central Insurance Company in the amount of $1 million for repairs to the Roswell Alpharetta Public Safety Training Center.
Argonaut Great Central Insurance Company was the city’s insurer. Repairs to the Roswell Alpharetta Public Safety Training Center were needed after the roof collapsed and the city performed extensive repairs.
“It's a truss system roof so the repairs ended up being over $2.3 million,” City Attorney David Davidson said. “The insurer has paid out $1.1 million so far. We were in disagreement on the remaining items, so the city authorized me to file suit and I’m bringing forward this settlement in the amount of $1 million to settle all of our claims.”
The next Roswell City Council meeting will be April 12 at 7 p.m. That meeting will be conducted in-person at City Hall, 38 Hill Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.