Fulton County recruiting Roswell residents to work polls

ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell is hosting a poll worker recruitment fair Sept. 6.
The purpose behind the effort is to help the Fulton County Board of Elections find Roswell residents who are interested in training to work the polls on Election Day or during early voting. The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in Room 220 at Roswell City Hall.
Residents can drop by at any time during those hours. Representatives from the Fulton County Board of Elections will be there to provide information about training, responsibilities, time commitment and compensation.
For more information, visit fultoncountyga.gov/pollworker. Questions about the Roswell recruitment fair or poll working in general can be directed to veo@fultoncountyga.gov or 404-612-7020.
— Chamian Cruz