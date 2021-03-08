FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Mayors across Fulton County should decide once and for all next month whether to attach transit funding to a proposed five-year extension to the countywide transportation sales tax.
Right now, there doesn’t appear to be much appetite for splitting the take, estimated at between $500 million to $700 million, depending on which tax rate — .75 cents or a full penny — is on the ballot.
The issue drew heated comments at a March 5 online meeting between county commissioners and the mayors from about a dozen of the 14 cities that would participate in the sales tax.
Right now, the cities — not including Atlanta — are reaping transportation dollars from a .75-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2016. That five-year tax ends in one year, and cities are exploring whether they should let voters decide whether to extend it another five years.
No city has spoken vehemently against the extension, but adding transit to the mix has created a stir.
District 1 County Commissioner Liz Hausmann stressed that including transit — such as MARTA bus and rail — to the equation would open opportunities for federal assistance. She said she has met with state transportation officials who have explored funding sources through Congress and the U.S. Department of Transportation.
She said she shared with them the regional transit plan and the funding needs, and this was the first time federal officials have inquired about Fulton County and the region’s transit plan specifics.
“Again, all of this is predicated on what we can do locally,” Hausmann said.
Everyone at the county level, she said, understands the cities’ needs for local transportation improvements.
“But without some sort of transit component, we feel strongly that we’re going to miss opportunities,” Hausmann said.
Mayors in the southern portion of the county took offense when Hausmann presented a breakdown of how much money a 10 percent portion of the tax could mean for transit.
East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham objected to the presentation, saying she was “blindsided” by Hausmann’s pitch.
“There clearly was knowledge that this was going to be brought up,” Holiday Ingraham said, adding that the meeting agenda provided no mention of a presentation on transit.
The East Point mayor went further, stating Georgia’s largest funding award for transit, $100 million in 2018, was for bus rapid transit service proposed on Ga. 400 express lanes, which lies in the northern area of the county, she said.
For her part, Hausmann said the transit information had been compiled for informational purposes only and had only been finalized the evening before. She said transit funding had been discussed at prior meetings, also.
“We literally had a final meeting to figure out what we could share with you as late as yesterday afternoon,” Hausmann said.
Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker said the timeline and specifics for setting up a ballot measure this fall is too difficult to let the transit issue drag on.
“We’re going to need to set a ‘go’ or ‘no-go,’” he said.
Bodker suggested the cities discuss the issue with their elected leaders and come back next month prepared to reach a decision.
“I don’t want this looming over our heads,” he said. “At some point, we have to make a decision.”
