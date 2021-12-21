Fulton County and cities consider infrastructure bill

ROSWELL, Ga. — A federal infrastructure bill passed last month will deliver about $10 billion in funding to Georgia for road repair, bridge construction and expanded internet access. President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) on Nov. 15 after navigating Congress with bipartisan support.
The act introduces funding for water pipe repairs and mass transit, issues relegated to local governments. While some initial details are available, cities in North Fulton continue reviewing how funds can be sought and implemented.
Roswell government is considering how to use funds from a different infrastructure bill — the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — which was signed by President Biden in March of this year. The ARPA allotted $1.9 trillion for COVID-19 vaccinations, unemployment benefit extension and an increase in the child tax credit. Georgia cities received a total of $1.4 billion in funding.
Roswell received $11.4 million and is reviewing public input sought earlier this year.
“The final decision on how the city will spend the funds will be decided by the mayor and council,” Roswell Community Relations Director Julie Brechbill said.
Johns Creek hopes to leverage IIJA funds for the State Route 120/Abbotts Bridge Road from Parsons Road to Medlock Bridge Road operational project. The current estimate is $19 million.
“As for other investments, voters recently approved the TSPLOST 2021 referendum, and we will receive an estimated $77 million over the next five years to fund infrastructure projects,” Johns Creek Communications Director Bob Mullen said. “In the next three to six months, we will start construction on Barnwell Road at Holcomb Bridge Road, Bell Road bridge replacement over the Chattahoochee tributary and a sidewalk on Rivermont Parkway.”
The City of Milton is hoping to make similar improvements with federal money.
“We are awaiting details on funding and the kinds of opportunities we can pursue through this legislation,” Milton Public Works Director Sara Leaders said. “The city is working to implement projects through local capital funding and the Fulton County Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) – through we welcome additional funding options such as the (IIJA).”
Fulton County government plans to use both TSPLOST and IIJA funding for plans throughout the county, but prior infrastructure investments will reduce requests for new money.
The funding requests will be geared toward water projects.
“Over the past decade, Fulton County has invested significantly into the North Fulton wastewater infrastructure through user revenues and bonds,” David Clark, Fulton County Director of Public Works said. “We do not plan on submitting any wastewater projects for the North Fulton County area – though we are submitting projects in the South Fulton County area.”
Clark said the potable water system in the county is very sound and well sized for current and predicted growth, but certain water mains in North Fulton need attention.
“There are some large transmission water mains that we would like to install in key areas of North Fulton (and) will be looking to submit a couple of transmission line projects for consideration once the state opens up the call for projects,” he said.
