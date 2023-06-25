Friends of Bulloch Hall hosts annual fundraiser

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Organizers at the June 10 Magnolia Ball, hosted at Dunwoody Country Club said the 38th annual fundraiser brought in about $85,000 to help preserve and restore Roswell’s Bulloch Hall.

The event, hosted by nonprofit the Friends of Bulloch Hall, raises funds every year to pay off projects at Bulloch Hall, a historic home built in 1839 that is on the National Register of Historic places. This year, the organization targeted funds for plumbing, furniture, floor repairs and general cleaning.

Friends of Bulloch also honored master carpenter Geoff Lambousis, who spent 30 years reconstructing Bulloch Hall and its pavilion, terrace, gazebo and pergola.

At the black-tie ball, attendees raised money by buying tickets and participating in a silent and live auction. Bids ranged from $50 to $3,000 on items from jewelry to inclusive vacations.