Four qualify for Roswell special election

ROSWELL, Ga. — Four candidates have qualified for Roswell’s special municipal election in November.
They are Sarah Beeson, Mulham Shbeib, Jason Miller and Allen Sells.
Beeson is a small business executive, Shbeib a chief financial officer, Miller a CEO and small business owner, and Sells works in finance.
Each candidate is vying for a one-year term to fill the Post 1 City Council seat formerly held by Marcelo Zapata, who resigned in late June for medical reasons.
The candidate who is elected to fill the unexpired term will be up for reelection in the November 2023 municipal election.
The special election will be held in conjunction with state and federal elections on Nov. 8.