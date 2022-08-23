Former Roswell firefighters file suit against city

ROSWELL, Ga. — Retired Battalion Chief Edwin Vickery is suing the City of Roswell for unpaid overtime and breach of contract.

In the federal lawsuit filed July 28, he alleges the city misclassified him and other battalion chiefs as overtime-exempt employees, which violates the Fair Labor Standards Act and state laws.

The city filed a response Aug. 22, claiming no wrongdoing. It asks that the case be dismissed, and that Vickery pay all of its costs and expenses of litigation.

Vickery, who retired in April, started working at the Roswell Fire Department in 2007. At one point, he also held the position of fire captain.

The lawsuit comes just days before Chief of Administration Shane Dobson is set to join the Roswell Fire Department and two months after the City Council approved funding to begin transitioning the public safety agency from part-time to full-time.

While the implementation will take place over the next five years, it is set to start by hiring 21 full-time fire captains.

According to the lawsuit, the City of Roswell employs approximately 225 firefighters of various ranks and operates seven fire stations. It also has three battalion chiefs, with one being on duty at any given time.

Misclassification

The fire department’s policy and procedure manual states battalion chiefs are required to respond to emergency calls such as all structural fires, smoke calls where smoke is visible inside a structure, gas leak calls, hazardous material calls, bomb threat calls, and water and rope rescue calls.

Vickery alleges that as battalion chief he would often perform other jobs like respond to any call in which more than one engine was sent and to all mass casualty and gunshot wound calls.

The suit states Vickery often worked shifts of 24 hours, followed by 48 hours of being off duty, which is the same work schedule as all other firefighters.

Vickery claims in the suit he was not paid any overtime for working more than 212 hours in any given 28-day work period.

He states that had the city not misclassified Vickery, his overtime pay would have been reflected in his W-2 forms for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Vickery states the amount of pension he is allegedly owed is based in part on the highest 36 month’s pay over a seven-year period.

Breach of contract

In addition to his claims related to the Fair Labor Standards Act, Vickery raises a breach of contract claim related to employee benefits he says he should have received at the time of his retirement.

Vickery states that while he was still with the Fire Department, there was a policy that both exempt and non-exempt firefighters could accrue paid time off each pay period and that it would be paid out upon their separation from employment. There was also a policy, he states, that employees would be compensated for holidays regardless of whether they worked the holiday.

Vickery states the city has only paid him a portion of his accrued PTO and refused to pay the rest. Additionally, he claims that in January, Fire Chief Joe Pennino unilaterally eliminated holiday pay for battalion chiefs, including all accrued holiday pay/leave time.

Vickery states accrual of this type of leave had been awarded since September 2010. Before he retired, he was earning approximately $47.22 per hour.

“In reliance upon the express written terms of the Compensatory Time Policy, Plaintiff (Vickery) saved his accrued PTO and Holiday leave rather than use it in an effort to maximize his payout upon his retirement,” the lawsuit states. “Plaintiff would have used and would not have saved his accrued PTO and Holiday leave had he known Defendant would refuse to pay him for these hours.”

Vickery’s allegations relative to the payment of accrued PTO do not fall under the Fair Labor Standards Act, because it does not require employers to provide employees with any paid time off. However, state law may require an employer to compensate an employee for accrued paid leave at the time of separation.

Pending litigation

A similar lawsuit was filed against the City of Roswell five years ago by former part-time firefighters David Bible and Brian Rogers.

The city has also denied it treated part-time firefighters unfairly in that case.

In 2020, a Fulton County Superior Court judge allowed the lawsuit to be upgraded to a class action involving “all persons currently and/or formerly employed as firefighters by the Roswell Fire Department between August 29, 2011, and August 29, 2017, who worked 40 hours or more per standard work week and did not receive benefits provided to regular full-time employees.”

Benefits include holiday pay, paid time off, paid sick leave and certain retirement benefits. The notice of the pending class action lawsuit states they had until Feb. 2 to decide whether they wanted to stay in the lawsuit or be excluded and get no benefits from it.

It is unclear how many former part-time firefighters joined the class action, but in 2019, the city filed a motion in which it stated that records show Roswell employed more than 100 firefighters during that time.

It also stated that in 2000, the city converted from a system of employing mostly full-time firefighters with some reliance on volunteers to a system of employing “a significant number” of part-time firefighters who are not entitled to the same benefits as those who are full-time to cut approximately $8 million from its budget.

Bible worked at the Roswell Fire Department in various capacities, including as a firefighter, fire lieutenant, fire captain and emergency medical technician, from 1992 until his retirement in 2017. Rogers worked in the department from 2007 to 2018 as a firefighter, fire captain and paramedic.

The case continues to make its way through the court. There are several hearings scheduled from now and October that seem to indicate the city “lost data” that could have been relevant to the case, according to court records.

A trial for the case is set to start in December.