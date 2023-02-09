Former Alpharetta city administrator receives Pioneer Award

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Alpharetta City Administrator Bob Regus has been honored by the Greater North Fulton County Chamber of Commerce for his contributions to the city.
Regus received the chamber’s Pioneer Award, presented to individuals who set a precedent for innovation, partnership and community leadership.
Regus served as city administrator for more than 20 years. During his career in Alpharetta, Regus oversaw the development of City Center, Avalon, the Innovation Center and the Big Creek Greenway.
Prior to his role as city administrator, Regus was Fulton County Manager for two decades.
Regus retired in June 2022, and he was officially succeeded by Chris Lagerbloom Aug. 8 later that year.
“Under Regus’ leadership, Alpharetta grew and evolved from a small bedroom community to a thriving city that is nationally recognized as one of the best cities to live, work and play in the United States,” said the chamber in a Jan. 30 statement.
Kali Boatright, chamber president and CEO, said Regus and the three other recipients were honored for their vision, leadership, innovation, collaborative spirit and commitment to the North Fulton region.
Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney was awarded the Citizen of the Year award. Atlanta-based real estate firm Pope & Land Managing Director Kerry Armstrong received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Their impact will be felt for decades to come, and we are proud to recognize them in this way,” Boatright said in the statemen