MILTON, Ga. — Just a few days after ringing in the arrival of 2020, married couple and business partners Brenda and Julian Hamstead were celebrating their purchase of a home in the Trotter’s Ridge subdivision in Milton. They were excited to invest in their seventh property, their first in hometown Milton, and to breathe new life into the neglected four-bed, three-bath home on 1.6 acres before putting it back on the market.
With a bevy of upgrades slated for the home, low interest rates and the desirability of Trotter’s Ridge and Milton, the Hamsteads expected to have the home sold by May or early June. But COVID-19 threw a pandemic-sized wrench into those plans.
“Sometimes things got so bleak, we wondered if it would ever get done,” Brenda said.
Fourteen months later, the final upgrades and touches are still being put on the home, its progress delayed months by contractor issues, a shortage of materials and long waits for appliances. The couple is happy to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but the journey has been exasperating.
“Hope is starting to be restored again,” Brenda said.
The issue with contractors fueled most of the delays, with the couple finding the “third time’s the charm.”
Their original contractor had an ill family member last February and left the country to visit their relative as potential lockdowns loomed.
“Then in March and April, it all just seized up,” Brenda said. “Things were put on hiatus, and the contractors couldn’t move forward.”
The Hamsteads faced the decision of the either abandoning ship and selling the home as it stood, or continuing with their plans despite a severely limited pool of contractors still operating or available. And when they did find available companies, the unknowns of the time resulted in widely varied bids.
Slowly over the summer some renovations were completed, but then the couple’s second contractor came down with a serious case of COVID-19, and again work grinded to a halt. Julian said with the contractor already behind on schedule on other projects and months passing with no significant work on the Milton home, they decided to mutually part ways with the company.
By that point, the home had become a regular item on the Trotter’s Ridge HOA agenda and email chain.
“We were generally mentioned in the HOA emails, and the update would generally be, ‘the home still looks terrible,’ but they were very understanding and being very patient,” Brenda said. “We live in Milton, and with all the projects we do, we want to contribute to the area, make it better and add value. We want to create something the people around will be proud of, and they started to understand that and saw the home start to be in a much better state.”
With contractor No. 3 now in on board, the project has moved forward, but not without additional delays.
“Everything we needed, windows, glass for shower doors, sinks, tubs, everything was on backorder,” Julian said. “Everything was taking twice as long. We couldn’t get appliances at one point. It’s looking like things are settling down, but I still think things area a little difficult to get timely.”
With the end in sight, the couple expects renovations to be done in next 4-6 weeks, the Hamsteads have started looking to their next property to renovate with an entirely new perspective.
The neighbors also seem pleased to see the home transformed.
“Today, with a nearly completed renovation a year later, rising home values and an end in sight to COVID, we are all beyond excited for how beautiful this property turned out and are thankful the new homeowners stuck with the project and did such a wonderful job,” Jeff Ghelerter, Trotter’s Ridge HOA president said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.