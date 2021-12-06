Firefighters respond to two smoke scares at Avalon hotel

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta firefighters responded twice to the report of smoke filling the lobby of the Hotel at Avalon late Nov. 23 and early Nov. 24.

No one was injured in the incident.

Fire Department officials attributed the incident to a fireplace flue not venting correctly.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Nov. 23, the Alpharetta Fire Department was dispatched to the 12-story hotel just west of Ga. 400 after a guest called to say the lobby was “very smoky” and that she wasn’t sure if something was on fire.

“It’s a big hotel though,” she said in the 911 call. “There’s a lot of people here in the lobby. Nobody’s trapped, but nobody seems to be doing anything urgent and there’s smoke everywhere so I’m just trying to be proactive.”

At one point, she tells someone in the background that “a guy” was just walking around with “a half bucket of water.” Once at the scene, firefighters discovered the fireplace in the lobby had a fire and the flue was not open, causing the lobby to fill with smoke.

According to the incident report, firefighters ventilated the lobby. Once all the smoke cleared, they turned the scene over to hotel management. However, at around 2:47 a.m. Nov. 24, they were back at the hotel.

“A full alarm had responded to the hotel the day before for a lobby fireplace not drafting correctly,” the report states. “Same issue with this fire alarm.”

According to the report, no visible smoke or fire was visible from the outside of the hotel, but firefighters still evacuated guests. The lobby area was filled with moderate smoke and there was minor smoke in the hallway of the second floor.

Guests were allowed to return to their rooms after firefighters confirmed the smoke was only coming from the fireplace. The crew walked every floor and placed fans along the way to push the smoke out the back and sides of the ground floor, the report states.

Firefighters later determined that someone had moved the fan that was blowing the smoke out after they had responded the first time, which was what caused the area to fill with smoke again four hours later.

Hotel at Avalon General Manager Kathryn Johnson said Dec. 3 that just before Thanksgiving, someone had placed extra logs in the fireplace, and the fan for the fireplace cut off.

“So, it did fill up our lobby with smoke,” Johnson said. “But there was no fire. The scent was pretty strong, and the fog was in the air, but we had a company come out and remediate with some fans and stuff like that. No one was hurt at all. Most of the people stayed. Only a couple of people said it was just too smoky for them.”