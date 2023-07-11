Finally, and with fanfare, Roswell reopens Oxbo Road intersection

ROSWELL, Ga. — More than a decade after it was conceived and millions of dollars over its budget, Roswell reopened the newly realigned Oxbo Road intersection June 30.
The Oxbo Road and Oxbo Drive realignment project to adjust a staggered intersection was conceived in 2009, aimed at solving a host of safety and mobility issues in the area, but the plan was shelved in 2014 without a funding source.
The project was revived in 2016 after voters passed the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, allowing the realignment to move forward with a $9 million price tag and a July 2021 completion date.
The cost kept climbing across the next seven years as the project faced delays. The realigned road, with reduced speed limits, narrow lanes, delineator islands and various street features ultimately cost $18.5 million— more than double the original estimate.
A 2021 city-funded investigation into the project showed the delays and additional costs were the result of 15 years of mismanagement by Roswell city staff, largely centered on acquiring the land and right-of-way necessary for the project.
The city eventually moved to take ownership of one of the land parcels needed for the realignment, using eminent domain to acquire thousands of square feet of property in October 2022.
Six months ahead of the December 2023 completion estimate, city officials and staff gathered at a ceremony to officially reopen the road to traffic.
Roswell City Councilwoman Lee Hills, who serves as liaison to the Transportation Department, said the project was “baptism by fire” for many councilmembers elected in the past 18 months. The newer officials spent hours in closed meetings, working on the “long dance,” revisiting rumors and addressing details of the project.
“It was a huge commitment,” Hills said.
City Councilman Mike Palermo, the transportation liaison in 2022, said in the second half of 2021 “literally nothing was happening” with the project.
“Nothing was being worked on, it was just sitting here with zero progress,” Palermo said.
That changed in 2022, he said, when the new mayor and council decided to get things back on track. That meant some “tough conversations” about how far it was from completion, Palermo said.
“The mayor and council came together with staff, all moving full speed ahead, and to see that finally we’re opening it faster than we expected to when we originally got back on track, I’m just so appreciative,” Palermo said.
Roswell Transportation Director Jeffrey Littlefield joined the city in 2022 when construction was well underway. He took over the project from interim Transportation Director Dan Skalsky, who worked extensively on the project.
Littlefield said the safety aspect of the road realignment was the most important thing for the project.
“From 2010 to 2019, there was an average of 26 crashes a year at that intersection,” Littlefield said. “So, we hope this is a big safety improvement.”
He also pointed toward landscaping improvements, with new trees and greenery alongside updated, sidewalks, crosswalks, curbs and gutters and wheelchair ramps.
Councilwoman Hills said the reopening is exciting, but “the foot is not off the accelerator.” Instead, she’s shifting attention to other construction projects, like Grimes Bridge Road, which will see more straight traffic now that Oxbo Road has reopened.
Mostly, Hills encouraged residents to come out and see the result of the long-awaited project.
“There are people that are still salty, and I get that,” Hills said. “But we want to encourage people to come and see what we’ve done, see how their tax dollars have been spent.”
The councilwoman hopes to host an official “welcome back to Oxbo” event sometime this summer, although exact plans and dates are undetermined.