ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Just in time for warmer weather, a new business, geared toward animal lovers, is opening in Alpharetta.
Fetch Park, 11440 Maxwell Road, is set to open mid to late June. The park will feature outdoor amenities like TV, Wi-Fi, cooling stations, and a dog bath area.
The park will feature “Bark Rangers” to “ensure the dogs are playing nicely.”
Stephen Ochs, founder and CEO of Fetch Park, said opening Fetch has been his dream for some time. The Alpharetta location will be the second park to open with Ochs’ concept.
Ochs has been a dog person his entire life. His parents bred dogs, and he developed a love for the animals early on.
Ochs first came up with the concept when, while attending a baseball game, he saw a family rope off their tailgate area to let their dogs run. That was his “aha” moment.
With little reference material to base his idea on, Ochs said he continued working on a concept.
He was rejected by 86 banks when looking for funding. But he persisted, and he is excited to see his brand built from the ground up.
“I knew this is what I wanted to do, I knew it would be successful and I was going to do whatever it took to make it happen,” Ochs said. “I’m extremely lucky that I get to spend my days outside surrounded by pups.”
His first location is at Old Fourth Ward and has been open for over three years. The concept of the park in Alpharetta will go into what Ochs called “Phase Two,” which will offer two beach volleyball courts, food truck lane, on-leash dog patio, shaded seating, and additional amenities with the large space being constructed.
The park will also provide a vintage Airstream equipped with a selection of beer, wine and spirits, as well as a complete coffee selection with exclusive blends, which Ochs said is the “Fetch staple” and “crown jewel” of the park.
Entry to Fetch is free, with a membership system for dogs. The daily cost for the park is $10 but there will be monthly and annual memberships to select.
All canines are required to have up-to-date vaccinations on file (DHLPP, Bordetella, and rabies) and be spayed or neutered if 8 months of age or older to enter the property, according to Fetch Parks website.
Janet Rodgers, Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau president and CEO, said they are excited to have Fetch Park coming to Alpharetta.
“Fetch Park adds to our wonderful selection of attraction offerings that brings both locals and visitors to have fun in our city,” she said. “I’ve seen a tremendous amount of people including their dogs while they gather with friends and family at restaurants and shops around Alpharetta.”
Rodgers said Fetch Park is also a unique tourism asset her organization can use to market and promote the city to visitors to stay at one of Alpharetta’s 29 hotels.
For more information on Fetch Park, visit fetchpark.com. Fetch Park is also on Facebook at @FetchParkAtl and on Instagram at @fetchpark.
