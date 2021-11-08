Festival highlights Irish heritage with music, dance and whiskey

ROSWELL, Ga. — Thousands descended on Heart of Roswell Park Nov. 6 for the ninth annual IrishFest Atlanta – a celebration of Irish heritage and culture.
Sounds from the traditional Irish fiddle, whistle, concertina, bodhran and flute echoed through Historic Roswell, as the one-day event spilled over various indoor and outdoor venues. The day featured concerts, dance performances, a whiskey tasting and more.
This was the first in-person IrishFest Atlanta since 2019. Last year, the event was held virtually.
Caitlin Doppel-Montgomery, secretary of the Phoenix School of Irish Arts Atlanta and IrishFest Atlanta committee member, said this was her family’s fifth or sixth year participating, and it has turned into a complete family affair.
Her daughter, who was born on St. Patrick’s Day, is a competitive Irish fiddler, her niece is an Irish dancer, her son is learning to play the whistle and drum, and she is also learning Irish dancing. Doppel-Montgomery said it’s important that her family keeps their Irish heritage alive.
“We’ve traveled to Ireland three times for my daughter to compete, and we just love the Irish community and culture,” she said. “Events like this are nice because they help to enlighten people and other cultures. It’s a fun thing to do as a family.”
As her family went on stage to perform, Doppel-Montgomery and a group of volunteers ran a table that offered face painting and crafts, where kids received help making Christmas ornaments or shamrocks out of pipe cleaners.
Down the street at Roswell Provisions, two sessions with 21 people each held a whiskey tasting, sponsored by Keller Williams Realtor Dee Matthewson, also known as “Irish Dee.”
While there is some dispute about where whiskey originated, Matthewson said it’s the Irish who brought whiskey to the world.
According to the Irish Whiskey Museum in Dublin, Irish whiskey is one of the earliest distilled drinks in Europe. Irish monks brought the technique of distilling the beverage to Ireland from Mediterranean countries around 1000 A.D. Whiskey was first recorded in Ireland in 1405.
Matthewson said participants tried five different whiskeys at the tasting.
“The Irish whiskey has a different taste,” Matthewson said. “So, this was an opportunity to learn some history about the Irish. We just want people to have a good time and a good community gathering. They’re all having fun, and that’s what it’s all about.”
IrishFest Atlanta was sponsored by the Phoenix School of Irish Arts Atlanta. Other performers included the King O’Sullivan School of Irish Dance, Drake School of Irish Dance, Atlanta Irish Dance by Burke Connolly, Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance, Irish Brothers, Kathleen Donohoe and Debra Peterson, The Muckers and more.
