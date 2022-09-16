Ethics board advances Alpharetta Arts Commissioner complaint

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — In a split decision Sept. 14, the Alpharetta Board of Ethics voted to advance allegations filed against the vice chairman of Alpharetta’s Arts Commission to a formal hearing.

The five-member board was sworn in at Alpharetta City Hall by Judge Jared Mitnick, then discussed the complaint made against Gene Andrews by Atlanta-based artist Jennifer Sutton at length. Sutton alleges that Andrews used “his title and power of position as Commissioner” to intimidate, threaten and leverage transactions from her.

Unverified screenshot images of an alleged text message exchange between Andrews and Sutton accompanied the complaint, but Andrews has denied all allegations made against him. In a statement to Appen Media, he said the situation has nothing to do with the City of Alpharetta or his involvement with the Alpharetta Arts Commission.

The board did not attempt to determine whether the complaint was an ethical breach at Wednesday night’s meeting, only whether there was enough evidence to move forward with a formal hearing.

During their examination of the complaint, board members quickly zeroed in on one text message in which Andrews allegedly threatened Sutton during a conflict over artwork in a New York City exhibit she was facilitating.

“Clearly you don’t get I’m also a City Commissioner google me I don’t play when it comes to my clients,” the message allegedly written by Andrews said.

“Are you threatening me with your title??,” Sutton responded.

Several board members said they thought the messages were harmless and were not enough to warrant continuing the ethics complaint process.

“It was hard for me to find that a couple of text with a slight mention of being a commissioner warranted any type of action here,” Board Member Craig Reynolds said. “I went back through it, over and over … and this seems like a real stretch to me.”

Reynolds also didn’t see how the complaint and allegations involved the City of Alpharetta.

Other board members disagreed with Reynolds, saying they would feel threatened if put in the same situation and that public officials must be held to a higher standard than regular citizens.

“To me, when he brings [his position] into the conversation, he brings us into the conversation,” Board Member Gracile Dawes said. “Elected officials, appointed officials, higher authorities are then accountable for better behavior. I think there’s higher accountability when you claim authority.”

After their discussions, board members voted 3-2 to advance the complaint to a formal hearing, with Board Chair Gina Kellis and members Dawes and Mary Farr voting in favor, and board members Reynolds and Lindsey Ann Burnett opposed.

Alpharetta City Attorney Molly Esswein said both Sutton and Andrews will have the opportunity to appear and present their case at the formal hearing, and the board will be responsible for deciding whether the allegations rise to the level of an ethics code violation.

Esswein said disciplinary actions could include a public reprimand or censure from the City Council, or a request for Andrews resignation from the Alpharetta Arts Commission.

A formal hearing will be held in the Alpharetta City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m.